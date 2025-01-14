Houston Dynamo sign midfielder Erik Dueñas 

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Houston Dynamo FC have signed midfielder Erik Dueñas through 2025 with options for 2026-28, the club announced Tuesday.
Houston selected the 20-year-old via the 2024 MLS End-of-Year Waivers list. He spent 2020-24 as an LAFC homegrown player.
While at LAFC, Duenas tallied 0g/2a in 48 matches across all competitions. He helped the Black & Gold to an MLS Cup 2023 appearance and the 2024 US Open Cup title.
"Erik is a versatile central midfielder who will benefit from our possession-oriented playing style and our focus on developing young up-and-coming players," said president of soccer Pat Onstad.
"He provides depth in our central midfield with his technical skillset and experience in a winning environment. We look forward to him competing for first-team minutes this upcoming season."
The Dynamo open their 2025 season on Feb. 22 at home against Texas Derby rival FC Dallas (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
