Houston Dynamo sign midfielder Erik Dueñas 

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Houston Dynamo FC have signed midfielder Erik Dueñas through 2025 with options for 2026-28, the club announced Tuesday.

Houston selected the 20-year-old via the 2024 MLS End-of-Year Waivers list. He spent 2020-24 as an LAFC homegrown player.

While at LAFC, Duenas tallied 0g/2a in 48 matches across all competitions. He helped the Black & Gold to an MLS Cup 2023 appearance and the 2024 US Open Cup title.

"Erik is a versatile central midfielder who will benefit from our possession-oriented playing style and our focus on developing young up-and-coming players," said president of soccer Pat Onstad.

"He provides depth in our central midfield with his technical skillset and experience in a winning environment. We look forward to him competing for first-team minutes this upcoming season."