Houston Dynamo sign Honduran forward Exon Arzú

Houston Dynamo FC have acquired forward Exon Arzú from Honduran side Real España, the club announced Tuesday.

The 20-year-old Honduran youth international is signed through 2026 with club options for 2027-29. This year, he occupies a U22 Initiative spot as a Season-Ending Injury Replacement Player.

Arzú holds a green card and does not occupy an international roster slot. His transfer was completed before the MLS Secondary Transfer Window closed last week.

"Exon is another positive example of our club providing professional opportunities for some of the most talented young players in Central and South America," general manager Pat Onstad said in a release.

"He is an explosive and tenacious winger with the ability to change games with his pace and aggressiveness to goal. While he is still recovering from an injury suffered earlier this season, we wanted to utilize our Season-Ending Injury roster spot before the close of the transfer window to commit to his continued development in Houston."

Arzú joined MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Dynamo 2 on loan before the 2024 season, scoring three goals in nine appearances (all starts). He’s been sidelined with an injury since late May.

With Real España, Arzú scored once in 23 appearances. He also represented Honduras at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

