Houston Dynamo sign forward Toyosi Olusanya

The 27-year-old England native is under contract through 2026 with club options for 2027 and 2028.

"Toyosi is a dynamic goal scorer who adds more physicality and verticality to our attack," said Dynamo president of soccer Pat Onstad.

"He will provide valuable depth at the forward position, especially as we enter the busiest stretch of our season. We welcome Toyosi to Houston and look forward to his contributions on and off the field."