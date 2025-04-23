Houston Dynamo sign forward Toyosi Olusanya

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Houston Dynamo FC have acquired forward Toyosi Olusanya from Scottish Premiership side St. Mirren, the club announced Wednesday.
The 27-year-old England native is under contract through 2026 with club options for 2027 and 2028.
"Toyosi is a dynamic goal scorer who adds more physicality and verticality to our attack," said Dynamo president of soccer Pat Onstad.
"He will provide valuable depth at the forward position, especially as we enter the busiest stretch of our season. We welcome Toyosi to Houston and look forward to his contributions on and off the field."
Olusanya has 22g/6a in 105 club appearances across stints in Scotland with St. Mirren and Arbroath FC, as well as English clubs AFC Wimbledon, Middlesbrough and Billericay Town.
Olusanya joins Ezequiel Ponce on the Dynamo's No. 9 depth chart. He's their latest attack-minded signing after they acquired Czech international Ondřej Lingr as a Designated Player.
Currently 14th in the Western Conference, the Dynamo are looking to qualify for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the third straight season under head coach Ben Olsen.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant