Houston Dynamo's Coco Carrasquilla named Concacaf Player of the Year

Houston Dynamo FC midfielder Adalberto "Coco" Carrasquilla has been named Concacaf Men’s Player of the Year for the 2023/24 season.
Carrasquilla, who has three goals and seven assists this season for the Dynamo heading into their Round-One Best-of-3 Series against Seattle Sounders in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, was distinguished for his standout performances with the Panamanian national team.
The 25-year-old emerged as the breakout star of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup, winning the Golden Ball (awarded to the tournament's best player) and earning Best XI honors as Los Canaleros reached the final before falling to eventual champions Mexico. Carrasquilla scored two goals during the competition and netted the decisive penalty in Panama's semifinal win over the United States.
Carrasquilla then notched an assist in both legs of the 2023/24 Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals to help Panama advance past Costa Rica and reach the Nations League Final for the second consecutive edition.
At the club level, Coco helped deliver a 2023 US Open Cup title to the Dynamo (earning them a berth in this year's Concacaf Champions Cup) while reaching the 2023 Western Conference Final.
Now in his fourth season with the Dynamo, Carrasquilla has 9g/19a in 95 appearances and is an integral part of one of MLS's most respected midfields - alongside superstar Mexican international Héctor Herrera, Amine Bassi and Artur.
Carrasquilla and the Dynamo will make their 2024 playoff debut Monday night at Seattle's Lumen Field (9 pm ET | Apple TV - Free; FS1, TSN, RDS).