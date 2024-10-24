Houston Dynamo's Coco Carrasquilla named Concacaf Player of the Year

Houston Dynamo - Coco Carrasquilla
MLSsoccer staff

Houston Dynamo FC midfielder Adalberto "Coco" Carrasquilla has been named Concacaf Men’s Player of the Year for the 2023/24 season.

Carrasquilla, who has three goals and seven assists this season for the Dynamo heading into their Round-One Best-of-3 Series against Seattle Sounders in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, was distinguished for his standout performances with the Panamanian national team.

The 25-year-old emerged as the breakout star of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup, winning the Golden Ball (awarded to the tournament's best player) and earning Best XI honors as Los Canaleros reached the final before falling to eventual champions Mexico. Carrasquilla scored two goals during the competition and netted the decisive penalty in Panama's semifinal win over the United States.

Carrasquilla then notched an assist in both legs of the 2023/24 Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals to help Panama advance past Costa Rica and reach the Nations League Final for the second consecutive edition.

At the club level, Coco helped deliver a 2023 US Open Cup title to the Dynamo (earning them a berth in this year's Concacaf Champions Cup) while reaching the 2023 Western Conference Final.

Now in his fourth season with the Dynamo, Carrasquilla has 9g/19a in 95 appearances and is an integral part of one of MLS's most respected midfields - alongside superstar Mexican international Héctor Herrera, Amine Bassi and Artur.

Carrasquilla and the Dynamo will make their 2024 playoff debut Monday night at Seattle's Lumen Field (9 pm ET | Apple TV - Free; FS1, TSN, RDS).

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Houston Dynamo FC Adalberto Carrasquilla

Related Stories

Seattle Sounders vs. Houston Dynamo: How to watch, stream Round One Game 1
Daniel Steres breaks LA Galaxy hearts | Energy Moment of the Matchday
Cheat sheet: What to know about every Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs team
More News
More News
Upset potential: Rating Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs underdogs
Voices: Andrew Wiebe

Upset potential: Rating Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs underdogs
Austin FC sign Diego Rubio to contract extension 
Transfer Tracker

Austin FC sign Diego Rubio to contract extension 
Houston Dynamo's Coco Carrasquilla named Concacaf Player of the Year

Houston Dynamo's Coco Carrasquilla named Concacaf Player of the Year
Seattle Sounders & Brian Schmetzer reach multi-year extension

Seattle Sounders & Brian Schmetzer reach multi-year extension
Your Thursday Kickoff: The Audi MLS Cup Playoffs bracket we’re all rooting for
The Daily Kickoff

Your Thursday Kickoff: The Audi MLS Cup Playoffs bracket we’re all rooting for
Video
Video
Portland Timbers vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC | Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Rewind
4:54

Portland Timbers vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC | Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Rewind
Vancouver Whitecaps: Can they make a run after routing Timbers?
3:41
MLS Wrap-Up

Vancouver Whitecaps: Can they make a run after routing Timbers?
Portland Timbers: What's next after Wild Card disaster?
3:39
MLS Wrap-Up

Portland Timbers: What's next after Wild Card disaster?
Player of the Match: Ryan Gauld | Western Conference Wild Card 
1:19

Player of the Match: Ryan Gauld | Western Conference Wild Card 