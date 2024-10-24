Houston Dynamo's Coco Carrasquilla named Concacaf Player of the Year

Carrasquilla, who has three goals and seven assists this season for the Dynamo heading into their Round-One Best-of-3 Series against Seattle Sounders in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, was distinguished for his standout performances with the Panamanian national team.

The 25-year-old emerged as the breakout star of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup, winning the Golden Ball (awarded to the tournament's best player) and earning Best XI honors as Los Canaleros reached the final before falling to eventual champions Mexico. Carrasquilla scored two goals during the competition and netted the decisive penalty in Panama's semifinal win over the United States.