Houston Dynamo rediscover identity in Rivalry Week: "We can do great things"

“We'd love to get back at them. But it's going to be because we go about the game plan the right way, our concentration is high and we make good decisions and then we make the plays that matter on both ends of the field.”

“We're not right now and I think we have to make sure we understand that,” Olsen said when asked if they’re the team to beat in Texas. “That was a tough week. You lose to Dallas and you lose to Austin in one week, that hurts. I know our fans weren't very happy with that and certainly the mood around the facility here wasn't great either.

Like most teams around MLS, Houston remain a work in progress. But they also recognize a massive, Copa Tejas-style stretch awaits – starting with Wednesday’s visit to Austin FC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ) and continuing with Saturday’s home match vs. FC Dallas (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

Powered by roster turnover, Ben Olsen’s coaching rebirth and a Best XI campaign from midfielder Héctor Herrera , the club made the Western Conference Final and won the US Open Cup . The Dynamo, for lack of a better phrase, were fun again.

“But it's not gonna happen if we don't stay true to kind of who we are. It's really – the two things we talked about was making our own luck in and around the box offensively and then defensively, getting back to the habits that we had last year, a real urgency behind the ball, maybe at times more pragmatic and being able to suffer. It's not a big deal, but just some reminders.”

“We weren't making enough of those little plays to put the points in the bank. It was just a reminder. Our staff had to look at each other and I think have some tough conversations, players to players, the staff and the players. We're all in this together. It's a really good group. The culture is strong and I really still believe in this group that we can do great things.

“We get caught up in looking at some of these offensive numbers – we had this many passes, or this was our xG. It doesn't mean s--t if the points don't come,” Olsen said. “There's little plays on the offensive end that we're not making and there's little plays on the defensive end that we're not making. Usually, that's it. That's usually the story and that can be the difference in making the playoffs and not throughout a year.

The good news is Houston have regained momentum after a three-game winless skid – fresh off Saturday's 2-1 win at Sporting Kansas City . Aliyu Ibrahim secured all three points with his team-leading fourth goal of the year, and Herrera unleashed a golazo to open his 2024 account.

Herrera's back

As those reminders further settle in, Herrera is expected to keep building. The Mexican star missed the first two months of Houston’s 2024 season due to injury. And while the former Atlético Madrid and FC Porto standout has more levels to reach, relationships with those like Amine Bassi, Coco Carrasquilla and Artur are taking flight.

“It's been a fun process to watch the rust come off, and it doesn't take much for his rust to get off,” Olsen said of Herrera. “He's just such a high-quality player. The game is so easy for him and to watch him each game get more confidence in his knee and the physicality of it all, that was really what we were worried about or really concerned with more than, ‘Oh, can he trap and pass and make the final ball?’ This stuff is just such second nature to him.

“Our sports science has been very thoughtful and cautious in a good way about making sure that he keeps moving forward. … It's really just about making sure that we're doing what we can off the field for him to recover and then giving him the right prescription of minutes and playing him into fitness.