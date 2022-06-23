Houston Dynamo plan PNC Stadium upgrades for 2023 season

They include all-new mesh seating throughout the venue that’ll be up to 30 degrees cooler than traditional stadium seats. Also, a portion of PNC Stadium’s east side will be reconfigured to create a new air-conditioned, premium all-inclusive area called the East Club.

These updates come under majority owner Ted Segal, who took over Houston in June 2021 . They'll begin immediately after the 2022 MLS and NWSL seasons both conclude. Sister side Houston Dash also compete at PNC Stadium.

“As I have said since my first day, one of our biggest priorities is to enhance the game-day experience for our supporters,” Segal said in a release. “These improvements to PNC Stadium will allow us to improve the experience for every person who walks through our gates, draw more fans to the stadium and in turn give our players a stronger home-field advantage. This project will also make our facility a more active and engaged community asset that serves as a more attractive destination for additional soccer and non-soccer events.”