Houston Dynamo FC unveil 2022 The Bayou City kit

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Houston Dynamo FC have unveiled their new alternate jersey ahead of the 2022 MLS season, The Bayou City kit by adidas.

The Bayou City kit

The kit builds upon the tribute to Houston’s bayous that began with the debut of the team’s new crest in 2020. The channels in the H-D monogram within the crest were inspired by Houston’s bayou system, while the six-sided design was inspired in part by Houston’s original city layout that included six wards. 

This alternate jersey, which complements the Dynamo’s iconic orange primary kit, is a departure from previous Dynamo shirts with still prominently featured orange. In this year’s design, Championship Silver takes on a larger focus.

