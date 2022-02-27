Houston Dynamo FC sign Xavier Valdez after acquiring homegrown rights from RBNY, NYCFC

Valdez, who was born in Harlem and raised in Yonkers, has been with the Dynamo academy since July 2020 and previously appeared as a guest player for the Dynamo in the Generation adidas event the club hosted that February.

The 6-foot-6 Valdez has featured as a regular goalkeeper for the Dynamo Academy U-23 team. He has also spent time training with the first team under the direction of goalkeepers coach Zach Thornton.

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to sign Xavier to his first professional contract,” said Dynamo general manager Pat Onstad said in a statement. “Since joining the academy in 2020, Xavier has proven to be a goalkeeper with great potential. Xavier has gotten the chance to train extensively with the Dynamo first team, and has shown that he has what it takes to be a great MLS goalkeeper.”