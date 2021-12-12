Transfer Tracker

Houston Dynamo FC obtain Daniel Steres from LA Galaxy for 2022 MLS SuperDraft third round pick

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

TRANSFER_16x9_Daniel-Steres-to-HOU

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

Houston Dynamo FC have acquired defender Daniel Steres from the LA Galaxy in exchange for the Dynamo’s natural third-round pick (60th overall) in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, the clubs announced Sunday. The Galaxy will also retain a portion of Steres’ salary budget charge in 2022.

The 31-year-old center back has made 140 regular season appearances — all with the Galaxy — since making the move from Galaxy II in 2016. He joins Tim Parker and Teenage Hadebe on the Dynamo’s center back depth chart. 

“We are thrilled to welcome Daniel and his family to our club,” Dynamo general manager Pat Onstad said in a statement. “Daniel brings valuable MLS experience to our group and models the competitive and selfless character traits that we want in every player that we bring to Houston.”

The Southern California native, originally drafted by Chivas USA out of San Diego State in 2012, worked his way through the USL ranks, at Wilmington Hammerheads and Galaxy II, before getting his chance with the Galaxy first team.

“Daniel was one of the first signings from LA Galaxy II to the first team and had a successful career with the Galaxy, showcasing the talent within our organization,” LA Galaxy president Chris Klein said in a statement. “We’d like to thank Daniel for his commitment and contributions to our club and wish him the best in the next step of his career.”

Transfer Tracker Houston Dynamo FC LA Galaxy

Related Stories

Inter Miami CF re-sign midfielder Victor Ulloa through 2024
LAFC acquire defender Franco Escobar from Atlanta United for up to $600K GAM
Charlotte FC obtain goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega from LAFC for $50,000 in GAM
More News
More News
Charlotte FC begin to feel real with kit revealed, Expansion Draft approaching
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Charlotte FC begin to feel real with kit revealed, Expansion Draft approaching
Inter Miami CF re-sign midfielder Victor Ulloa through 2024

Inter Miami CF re-sign midfielder Victor Ulloa through 2024
LAFC acquire defender Franco Escobar from Atlanta United for up to $600K GAM

LAFC acquire defender Franco Escobar from Atlanta United for up to $600K GAM
Charlotte FC obtain goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega from LAFC for $50,000 in GAM
Transfer Tracker

Charlotte FC obtain goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega from LAFC for $50,000 in GAM
Charlotte FC acquire young fullback Jaylin Lindsey from Sporting KC for up to $325K in GAM
Transfer Tracker

Charlotte FC acquire young fullback Jaylin Lindsey from Sporting KC for up to $325K in GAM
Nashville SC bolster attack by adding Ethan Zubak from LA Galaxy for 2022 MLS SuperDraft first round pick

Nashville SC bolster attack by adding Ethan Zubak from LA Galaxy for 2022 MLS SuperDraft first round pick
More News
Video
Video
Ronny Deila Strips and James Sands is Feeling "******* Amazing"
17:17

Ronny Deila Strips and James Sands is Feeling "******* Amazing"
FULL PENALTY SHOOTOUT: Portland Timbers vs. New York City FC
3:08

FULL PENALTY SHOOTOUT: Portland Timbers vs. New York City FC
View from the pitch: How MLS Cup went down at Providence Park
3:37

View from the pitch: How MLS Cup went down at Providence Park
Breaking down the coaching decisions that changed MLS Cup
4:04

Breaking down the coaching decisions that changed MLS Cup
More Video