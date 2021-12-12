Houston Dynamo FC obtain Daniel Steres from LA Galaxy for 2022 MLS SuperDraft third round pick

The Southern California native, originally drafted by Chivas USA out of San Diego State in 2012, worked his way through the USL ranks, at Wilmington Hammerheads and Galaxy II, before getting his chance with the Galaxy first team.

“Daniel was one of the first signings from LA Galaxy II to the first team and had a successful career with the Galaxy, showcasing the talent within our organization,” LA Galaxy president Chris Klein said in a statement. “We’d like to thank Daniel for his commitment and contributions to our club and wish him the best in the next step of his career.”