Houston Dynamo FC obtain Daniel Steres from LA Galaxy for 2022 MLS SuperDraft third round pick

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
Houston Dynamo FC have acquired defender Daniel Steres from the LA Galaxy in exchange for the Dynamo’s natural third-round pick (60th overall) in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, the clubs announced Sunday. The Galaxy will also retain a portion of Steres’ salary budget charge in 2022.
The 31-year-old center back has made 140 regular season appearances — all with the Galaxy — since making the move from Galaxy II in 2016. He joins Tim Parker and Teenage Hadebe on the Dynamo’s center back depth chart.
“We are thrilled to welcome Daniel and his family to our club,” Dynamo general manager Pat Onstad said in a statement. “Daniel brings valuable MLS experience to our group and models the competitive and selfless character traits that we want in every player that we bring to Houston.”
The Southern California native, originally drafted by Chivas USA out of San Diego State in 2012, worked his way through the USL ranks, at Wilmington Hammerheads and Galaxy II, before getting his chance with the Galaxy first team.
“Daniel was one of the first signings from LA Galaxy II to the first team and had a successful career with the Galaxy, showcasing the talent within our organization,” LA Galaxy president Chris Klein said in a statement. “We’d like to thank Daniel for his commitment and contributions to our club and wish him the best in the next step of his career.”