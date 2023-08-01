Houston Dynamo acquire Polish midfielder Sebastian Kowalczyk

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Houston Dynamo FC have acquired midfielder Sebastian Kowalczyk from Polish top-flight side Pogoń Szczecin, the club announced Tuesday.
The 24-year-old Poland native is under contract through the 2024 MLS season with options for 2025-26, arriving just before the MLS Secondary Transfer Window closes on Aug. 2.
"Sebastian can play as a wide or central attacker who will assist in our final push for the [Audi] MLS Playoffs and compete for a trophy in the US Open Cup," Dynamo general manager Pat Onstad said in a release. "At the age of 24, he already has a tremendous amount of first-team experience with one of the top clubs in Poland and is a member of Poland’s national team pool.
"We welcome Sebastian to Houston and look forward to him taking the pitch at Shell Energy Stadium as soon as he completes his work visa."
While at Pogoń Szczecin, Kowalczyk posted 19 goals and 14 assists in 157 matches across all competitions. He originally debuted in the 2016-17 season and routinely helped them compete in UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers. Kowalczyk is yet to debut for Poland's senior national team, though he featured extensively for them at the youth international level.
In Houston, Kowalczyk joins a midfield group that's steered by Mexican star Héctor Herrera, Panamanian international Coco Carrasquilla and Artur. The club's roster underwent extensive turnover last winter, preparing for head coach Ben Olsen's first year at the helm.
At the Leagues Cup break, the Dynamo occupy the Western Conference's ninth and final Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs spot.
