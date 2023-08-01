Houston Dynamo acquire Polish midfielder Sebastian Kowalczyk

The 24-year-old Poland native is under contract through the 2024 MLS season with options for 2025-26, arriving just before the MLS Secondary Transfer Window closes on Aug. 2.

"Sebastian can play as a wide or central attacker who will assist in our final push for the [Audi] MLS Playoffs and compete for a trophy in the US Open Cup," Dynamo general manager Pat Onstad said in a release. "At the age of 24, he already has a tremendous amount of first-team experience with one of the top clubs in Poland and is a member of Poland’s national team pool.