Houston Dynamo acquire Michael Halliday from Orlando City 

"We look forward to his continued development in Houston and his on-field contributions in our 20th season."

"Michael is a promising young American player with unique physical traits to play right back in our system," said Dynamo president of soccer Pat Onstad.

In exchange for the 22-year-old US youth international, Orlando receive a natural first-round pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft. They also retain a sell-on percentage if Halliday is transferred to another club.

An Orlando homegrown player, Halliday has two assists in 43 appearances across all competitions since debuting with the Lions in 2021.

Internationally, he represented the United States at the U-20 level and featured in their quarterfinal run at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina.

Halliday provides the Dynamo with depth at right back behind Griffin Dorsey. Fellow veteran defender Daniel Steres has also played in the position for Ben Olsen's side.

Houston kick off their 2025 campaign on Saturday at home against Texas Derby rivals FC Dallas (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). That same night, Orlando host the Philadelphia Union in their MLS season opener (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).