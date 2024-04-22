Houston Dynamo acquire McKinze Gaines from Nashville SC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

HOU receive: McKinze Gaines

McKinze Gaines NSH receive: $75k GAM

Houston Dynamo FC have acquired forward McKinze Gaines from Nashville SC in exchange for $75,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM), the clubs announced Monday.

Gaines, 26, has three goals and six assists in 55 MLS matches across time with Nashville, Charlotte FC and Austin FC. The former US youth international has also played for several clubs in Germany.

“McKinzie is a dynamic attacker who can stretch the field with his speed and 1v1 ability,” Houston general manager Pat Onstad said in a release. “We are excited to welcome McKinzie back to his home state of Texas and look forward to him contributing to our team’s success.”

Gaines offers Houston a speedy threat after winger Nelson Quiñones suffered a season-ending knee injury in February. A Texas native, he originally joined MLS with Austin in July 2021.

Ultimately, Gaines spent just five months with Nashville. He was stuck behind Jacob Shaffelburg and Tyler Boyd, among others, on the depth chart.