Honduras vs. Canada: How to watch & stream, preview of Concacaf Nations League game

Here’s what you need to know as Canada head to Central America to meet Los Catrachos.

Honduras, which finished winless and last in the Octagonal stage of qualification, are second behind Les Rouges on goal differential in Group C.

After cruising over Curacao in their first match since finishing atop Concacaf World Cup Qualifying and clinching a first World Cup berth since 1986, Canada return to Nations League play with a tricky trip to San Pedro Sula on Monday.

Canada celebrated a resounding 4-0 win over Curacao in their long-awaited return to the field after booking their ticket to Qatar in their Nations League opener Thursday night in Vancouver.

The match marked the return of Alphonso Davies, both to Les Rouges after missing the final six matches of World Cup qualification due to a COVID-related heart issue, and to Vancouver where he was a Whitecaps homegrown standout before his move to Bayern Munich and global stardom.

Davies struck for a brace, a first-half penalty kick and a second-half tap-in before leaving to a standing ovation.

Steven Vitória and Whitecaps forward Lucas Cavallini also scored late in each half as Canada looked the part of a team that bossed its way through qualifying.

Part of that sterling Octagonal run included a 2-0 win over Honduras in San Pedro Sula in January , courtesy of a first-half own goal and a Jonathan David insurance marker.