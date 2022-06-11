Honduras vs. Canada: How to watch & stream, preview of Concacaf Nations League game

After cruising over Curacao in their first match since finishing atop Concacaf World Cup Qualifying and clinching a first World Cup berth since 1986, Canada return to Nations League play with a tricky trip to San Pedro Sula on Monday.
Honduras, which finished winless and last in the Octagonal stage of qualification, are second behind Les Rouges on goal differential in Group C.
Here’s what you need to know as Canada head to Central America to meet Los Catrachos.
How to watch and stream
- USA: Paramount+ or TUDN
- Canada: OneSoccer
When
- Monday, June 13 | 10 pm ET
Where
- Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano | San Pedro Sula, Honduras
Canada celebrated a resounding 4-0 win over Curacao in their long-awaited return to the field after booking their ticket to Qatar in their Nations League opener Thursday night in Vancouver.
The match marked the return of Alphonso Davies, both to Les Rouges after missing the final six matches of World Cup qualification due to a COVID-related heart issue, and to Vancouver where he was a Whitecaps homegrown standout before his move to Bayern Munich and global stardom.
Davies struck for a brace, a first-half penalty kick and a second-half tap-in before leaving to a standing ovation.
Steven Vitória and Whitecaps forward Lucas Cavallini also scored late in each half as Canada looked the part of a team that bossed its way through qualifying.
Part of that sterling Octagonal run included a 2-0 win over Honduras in San Pedro Sula in January , courtesy of a first-half own goal and a Jonathan David insurance marker.
That followed a 1-1 draw at BMO Field on Matchday 1, with Alex Lopez and Cyle Larin exchanging penalty kick conversions in the draw.
It’s been a mixed bag for Honduras since their disastrous failed World Cup qualification bid when they finished last in the Octagonal stage.
Under the direction of interim manager Diego Vasquez, Los Catrachos defeated Curacao 1-0 in their Nations League opener on June 3. It was their first win since a 3-2 victory over Panama in the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup.
Honduras, though, weren’t able to gain momentum off that win, losing to Curacao in San Pedro Sula, 2-1, three days later.
Romell Quioto was the lone goal scorer with the CF Montréal star finding the back of the net in second-half stoppage time.
Joining Quioto on the roster is Minnesota United midfielder Kervin Arriaga, who started both matches against Curacao.