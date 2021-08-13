Here are the 2020-21 MLS NEXT Golden Ball winners

Paulo Rudisill joined the LA Galaxy Academy in 2018 and is a player with unmatchable work ethic. As a team captain throughout the 2020-21 MLS NEXT inaugural season, Rudisill played every minute and led the LA Galaxy U-15s by pushing himself and his teammates on and off the field. His efforts helped the LA Galaxy U-15 squad earn the No. 1 seed for the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs. Besides being a talented and creative player on the field, the 15-year-old midfielder has a positive mindset that fits perfectly within the LA Galaxy Academy high performance training environment. As he continues his development path into the U-17 age group, Rudisill is looking to lead the squad to an MLS NEXT Cup this upcoming season.