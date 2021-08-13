Here are the 2020-21 MLS NEXT Golden Ball winners

MLS NEXT and adidas have announced the Golden Ball winners for the 2020-21 MLS NEXT season.
The Golden Ball presented by adidas was awarded to the player of the year in four age groups (U15, U16, U17, U19) for the inaugural 2020-21 MLS NEXT season.
Paulo Rudisill joined the LA Galaxy Academy in 2018 and is a player with unmatchable work ethic. As a team captain throughout the 2020-21 MLS NEXT inaugural season, Rudisill played every minute and led the LA Galaxy U-15s by pushing himself and his teammates on and off the field. His efforts helped the LA Galaxy U-15 squad earn the No. 1 seed for the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs. Besides being a talented and creative player on the field, the 15-year-old midfielder has a positive mindset that fits perfectly within the LA Galaxy Academy high performance training environment. As he continues his development path into the U-17 age group, Rudisill is looking to lead the squad to an MLS NEXT Cup this upcoming season.
Since May's arrival to FC DELCO in 2017 from Chestnut Hill Lightning (his neighborhood youth club), he's been a role model on and off the field. May scored big goals all season, helping his team reach the MLS NEXT semifinals.
After joining the Orlando City Academy in August 2020, Agustoni-Chagas scored four goals during the 2020-21 MLS NEXT regular season and most recently added a pair of goals during the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs to lead his team to the MLS NEXT Cup title last month. Gonzalo is currently in camp with the U17 Uruguayan national team.
Jon Paul Jordan II (JP) has played an integral role as an attacking and defensive midfielder on Solar SC’s most elite teams for seven years. Notably, JP was a starting midfielder as a U15 player on Solar’s U17 DA team that won the 2019 Development Academy national championship. His remarkable talent, unmatched work ethic, and IQ for the game helped position the 2020-21 team for an impressive run for the inaugural MLS Next U19 national championship. JP is attending Southern Methodist University in the fall.