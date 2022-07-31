Hector Herrera: Houston Dynamo "embarrassed" by 6-0 defeat to Philadelphia Union

“The team is upset, we are embarrassed by today’s performance, by the final score. There is no other way to look at this,” Herrera said after the match. “I believe that we can overcome this by remaining united and working as a unit. I still believe in this project, in my teammates and in then technical staff. The project I signed up for was not just for a month, that is how long I’ve been with the team. This is project is about the next three and a half years, and I believe that we can accomplish our goals during that time.”

The Dynamo are 11th in the Western Conference, six points below the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line with 11 games remaining in the regular season.

A 6-0 defeat to the Philadelphia Union Saturday night was El Naranja’s second in a row and most lopsided of head coach Paulo Nagamura’s first season at the helm.

Make no mistake, we got knocked down tonight. There is no silver lining. No words that make it better. We hold each other accountable and we continue to put the team first. We lift each other up this week and work hard to get the three points in Vancouver.

“This is a difficult one to swallow, but bottom line we lost to a better team,” he said. “Credit to Philadelphia. We were not good on the day, but in all aspects the Union was better than us. Defensively, offensively. All I can say after this game, we have to apologize to the fans and make sure this will not happen again.”

Herrera echoed his coach’s comments, saying the loss is a gut check for the Dynamo.

“This was a very difficult match. A game where we couldn’t execute our game plan and found ourselves in a situation that was unimaginable,” Herrera said. “This one really hurts. We have to lift our head and be honest with ourselves. We have to look at ourselves, individually, as a team to get past this. There is no time to mope, we have to prepare for the next match. We have to address this in training and truly put ourselves in the best position to succeed next week.”