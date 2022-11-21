"He’s still Gareth Bale": Kellyn Acosta readies USMNT for his LAFC teammate

“Obviously he had some injury woes that kind of kept him sidelined, but he’s a quality player. You saw even with his limited time [at LAFC] he scored a bunch of goals, and important goals, for us. And in training, I see a guy that works hard, that’s eager, that’s hungry, and I know come the game on Monday, he’s going to be ready. Definitely just seeing how he moves around and sees the game, he’s still Gareth Bale.”

“I think I have an advantage in that respect,” Acosta told reporters earlier this week. “I’ve obviously kind of shared with the guys here. But I think everyone knows Gareth from just watching him play over the years. He’s a guy that, you let him be comfortable, he can really hurt you.

That said, anyone on the USMNT seeking additional notes on Gareth Bale ahead of their World Cup Group B curtain-raiser vs. Wales (Monday | 2 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo) just needed to check in with his LAFC teammate, Kellyn Acosta , to get a firsthand rundown of how dangerous the iconic winger can be.

Kicking or banter?

Now 33, the former Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur man remains the unquestioned superstar and role model in the Wales camp. Acosta got a dose of that mystique after Bale moved from Spain to Los Angeles in a head-turning summer signing – without a transfer fee or Designated Player spot necessary – that eventually helped seal LAFC’s MLS Cup and Supporters’ Shield double.

“He does have that glow,” said Acosta of the five-time UEFA Champions League winner, “because when you admire someone you kind of see them in a different light … just the way that he carries himself, I think of guys that come to the field with a lot of responsibility. In the gym he’s the first one in, one of the last guys out, he really takes care of himself. It’s the little details that go a long way. That’s why he’s had such a long career and a good career.”

Acosta made headlines around the world for saying the USMNT would need to be physical with Bale, to “start kicking him around the field and make him feel us and limit his time and space,” drawing a response from the Welshman in the Dragons’ matchday-1 press conference on Sunday.

“I tried to avoid him kicking me the last two weeks before we came!” said Bale, who also declared he’s “right where I want to be” and “ready to go” in fitness terms after injuries limited him to just two starts (13 appearances) in MLS action.