"He made you feel like you mattered": Revs remember Paul Mariner's larger-than-life impact

“Those guys, they were down by law, as they say. They had the reps and the chutzpah and the chops to do it and everybody wanted to hear what they had to say, so it was OK.”

“It's a very businesslike atmosphere for the most part at Gillette Stadium,” explained Feldman. “There were really only two people who could talk in the tunnel at the volume that he did: Willie McGinest, Hall of Fame linebacker, and Paul Mariner. Nobody else could get away with being as loud as those two guys. It was like their voices would sort of carry through the air ducts and fill the whole stadium on a non-gameday.

For longtime Revolution play-by-play commentator Brad Feldman, who shared the booth with him from 2014-19, that was just part and parcel of the Mariner experience. An old-school No. 9 during his distinguished playing career with the English national team, Ipswich Town and several other clubs across the globe, Mariner carried a presence few could eclipse.

“Well, he only had one volume, and that was loud,” cracked former Revolution head coach Steve Nicol, Mariner’s old friend and onetime boss, to MLSsoccer.com. “The button was stuck.”

Even the Patriots, the Revs’ NFL siblings down the hall, must’ve heard plenty of Mariner over the years, considering the way the genial Englishman lived life turned up to 11, to borrow a phrase from the heavy-metal world he also inhabited.

If you’ve spent any time in or around the New England Revolution or the wider Boston-area soccer community over the past decade or two, chances are you’ve got a Paul Mariner story. Maybe a few.

Major League Soccer mourns the passing of Paul Mariner—a legend on the field, a sharp soccer mind, and a talented broadcaster. Paul was a joy to be around and a great friend to so many across the league. He will be deeply missed. Our condolences to Paul’s family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/6wrF3ohXCO

“Anyone who got to know Paul, whether it's someone who met him once on the sideline at a game, at a restaurant, at a bar, or someone like me who's known him for a decade, he just had an immediate influence on you in a very positive way,” said Revs president Brian Bilello, “and that just grew the more layers of Paul you got to know and the more you got to see him. He's very unlike just about anyone I've ever met in that regard.

New England will pay tribute when they host CF Montréal at Gillette on Sunday evening, their first home match since his passing.

Mariner and Nicol led the Revolution to the most successful era of their existence so far, reaching three MLS Cup finals in three years between 2005 and 2007 and hoisting the U.S. Open Cup and SuperLiga trophies with a scrappy, tightly-knit squad and an egalitarian ethos. After stints at Toronto FC and his old club Plymouth Argyle, Mariner would return to Foxborough to grace their radio and television broadcasts as an insightful color commentator who also contributed to ESPNFC.

On July 9 brain cancer claimed Mariner’s life, robbing both the English and North American games of a world-class player, coach, analyst and all-around icon. For family, friends, fans and colleagues around the world it’s both a gutting loss and a blessed relief for his pain, and also a chance to remember the hard-rocking effervescence of a human being who won even more hearts than he did trophies.

Revolution goalie Brad Knighton notched his first shutout since 2018 tonight. He had tears in his eyes postgame, taking time to honor the late Paul Mariner, who Knighton credits for getting his Revs tenure started back in '07. "I'm going to get choked up just talking about it." pic.twitter.com/JSjMCj8uI3

Though his Revs legacy is substantial, Mariner was already a legend when he crossed the Atlantic. He led Ipswich to FA Cup and UEFA Cup triumphs and spearheaded the Three Lions attack at the 1980 Euros and the 1982 World Cup, and experienced all the fame that accompanies that, which helped him befriend many of the rock stars whose music he loved to play – and often sing out loud – at the aforementioned high volume.

“He was big mates with Brian Johnson from AC/DC, Ian Gillan of Deep Purple, the guys in Iron Maiden, also Brian Howe, who was the singer for Bad Company for several years,” said Feldman. “And he had connections all throughout rock and roll, so that we got really good treatment – I ended up backstage at The Police and U2 because of Paul.

“Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple, Maiden, AC/DC, some Whitesnake: that was his soundtrack, and he also used to sing – constantly. To the point where if Nicol and I lost him in the airport, we would just say be quiet for a minute, and within 60 seconds you'd hear him singing, sometimes from 300 yards away, echoing through the concourse.”

Gwynne Williams served as New England’s goalkeepers coach from 2007-10 and shared an office with Mariner at Gillette, where he quickly got a glimpse of the former striker’s renown.

“I was amazed when I first got to the Revolution, how much fan mail Paul Mariner got on a daily basis – 25 years after he was finished playing,” said Williams, today a director of coaching at Virginia youth club Richmond Strikers. “And I'm not just talking one or two letters a week. I'm talking five or six letters a day, with parcels [asking], ‘will you sign this shirt and mail it back to me?’ Sign this, that or the other. And he never, ever refused. He always signed it and mailed it back.”

You wouldn’t know of his past fame by how he carried himself.