Hassani Dotson signs long-term extension with Minnesota United FC

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

Hassani Dotson – Minnesota United FC – dribbling

Minnesota United FC have signed midfielder Hassani Dotson to a new three-year contract, plus a one-year club option, starting in 2022. The long-term extension was announced Friday.

Dotson is in his third season with the Loons and has notched six goals and one assist across 49 MLS regular-season games (33 starts). He’s proven extremely versatile, featuring across the midfield and even at outside back and winger.

The 23-year-old originally joined Minnesota as a second-round pick (No. 31 overall) in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft after competing for Oregon State in the collegiate ranks. This past Mach, he featured in all four of the US Under-23 national team’s games at the Concacaf Olympic Qualifying tournament in Mexico.

“Everyone knows how highly I think of Hassani, since the day he got here,” head coach Adrian Heath said in a release. “It didn’t surprise when he went to play so well for the Olympic Qualifying tournament, and then to come back and we feel as though he’s getting better and better.

“His best years are ahead of him. We’re so pleased he’s signed a new deal with us because we feel we have one of the best young midfielders in the MLS and we think he’ll show that over the next three or four years. There’s no end to where he can go. His next aim is solidifying his midfield place with us and moving on to get himself in that US senior team, because I have no doubt he can play at that level.”

Last year, Dotson played a key role as Minnesota advanced to the Western Conference Final in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. At the international break, he has one goal in seven games (six starts) for the Loons.

“It’s nice to feel valued by the team and I’m excited for the years to come and hopefully win some silverware,” Dotson said in a release. “I’ve started more games this year than the previous ones and I want to continue that, with my ultimate goal to win trophies, keep improving and eventually move to Europe. I want to be a big part around the reason why we’re winning and being successful.”

