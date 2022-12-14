Grant Wahl: A journalist, a pioneer, a friend in soccer

A large chunk of the North American soccer media world had flocked to central Ohio for another massive World Cup qualifier between the US men’s national team and Mexico. About a year prior, after many years as a side hustle, I had taken the plunge into full-time soccer writing and editing, and at that point the question of whether it would prove sustainable was, let’s say, still very much up in the air.

USMNT-Mexico WCQs, especially those epic ones in Columbus, were, and to a large extent still are, tentpole occasions. So I made sure I was there in person for that one, writing for as many different outlets as I could convince to pay me. Grant took notice and invited me to a casual mid-sized (we were a 10- to 15-top, I’m guessing?) dinner he and other industry luminaries like Ian Darke and Alexi Lalas got together that week.

It wasn’t super-fancy, but it was a nice place, and the menu was a tad bit north of my pay grade at the time. I figured that part out, though, and felt glad I attended. I met several interesting people and everyone was polite and kind and quite normal, and it gave me heart that I would eventually find a way forward in the profession as they had.

That night I learned to my amusement that at such gatherings Alexi has an occasional habit of standing up, pointing at a few others scattered around the table and asking them to pick up their plate or glass and join him in switching seats to a different, random spot among the conversations unfolding around the meal. In retrospect, I realize this had to have been a nightmare for the wait staff. But the idea was to mix it up, maybe encounter some new people or learn something new, so I got up and migrated. Grant, too, participated with a ready grin.