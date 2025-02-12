Grammy winner Tems joins San Diego FC ownership group

Grammy-award-winning and Oscar-nominated singer, songwriter and producer Tems has joined the San Diego FC ownership group as a club partner ahead of their 2025 expansion season.

Based out of Lagos, Nigeria, Tems has captivated audiences worldwide with her music, winning a Grammy award for Best African Music Performance for “Love Me JeJe” from her acclaimed debut album Born In The Wild.

“Tems is a globally significant artist who will help us to reach new audiences and spread the word about our unique project, which of course has its foundations in sub-Saharan Africa through the unique Right to Dream organization.”

“We are delighted that Tems has joined San Diego FC as a club partner,” SDFC chairman Sir Mohamed Mansour said.

Known for her effortless, one-of-a-kind, warm, vibrational sound, Tems brings her creative spirit and passion for community to San Diego FC.

Im so stoked to announce 🚨 that I have officially joined @sandiegofc ownership group as a Club Partner! ⚽ Proud to support SDFC’s @right2dream initiative, empowering young talent on and off the field. Can’t wait for what’s ahead @mls ! #SanDiegoFC pic.twitter.com/wh6p7DujrD

As part of this commitment, Tunde Folawiyo , chairman of Pave Investments, and Kwamena Afful , founding director of Pave Investments, will also join the San Diego FC ownership group.

Tems is joining San Diego FC in partnership with Pave Investments, an African private investment firm recently involved in leading an investment group to invest in NBA Africa’s entity in 2021.

Through her company The Leading Vibe, Tems joins a distinguished group of club partners who share a commitment to excellence and community engagement, including trailblazing actress Issa Rae, World Cup-winning footballer Juan Mata, retired U.S. Navy SEAL Jocko Willink, and San Diego Padres’ perennial MLB All-Star Manny Machado.

“Tems is an extraordinary artist and cultural force worldwide,” San Diego CEO Tom Penn said.

“We are honored to have her join our club and bring her visionary perspective to San Diego FC. Her passion for empowering the next generation aligns perfectly with our mission, and her commitment to creating opportunities for young talent domestically and globally reflects the core values of Right to Dream.

"We also look forward to creating meaningful connections between the music world and San Diego FC, uniting communities through the shared power of culture and sport.”