Sporting KC re-sign defender Graham Zusi for 2022 season

Zusi has made 373 SKC appearances across all competitions. He also ranks second on the club's all-time charts in assists (87), minutes (29,980) and starts (327) while placing 10th in goals (33).

The versatile veteran – who has transitioned from central midfielder to winger to right back during his tenure in Kansas City – was selected to the MLS Best XI in 2012 and 2013 after being named the 2011 MLS Breakout Player of the Year.