Sporting KC re-sign defender Graham Zusi for 2022 season

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed
Sporting Kansas City have re-signed seven-time MLS All-Star Graham Zusi for the 2022 MLS season with an option for 2023, the club announced Thursday.
Zusi, 35, has spent his entire 13-year professional career at Sporting and won four major championships: MLS Cup 2013 and U.S. Open Cup titles in 2012, 2015 and 2017.
The 2009 MLS SuperDraft selection is already the longest-tenured player with one team in MLS history, helping SKC to 10 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearances since 2011.
Zusi has made 373 SKC appearances across all competitions. He also ranks second on the club's all-time charts in assists (87), minutes (29,980) and starts (327) while placing 10th in goals (33).
The versatile veteran – who has transitioned from central midfielder to winger to right back during his tenure in Kansas City – was selected to the MLS Best XI in 2012 and 2013 after being named the 2011 MLS Breakout Player of the Year.
Zusi, a 2014 World Cup veteran, has been capped 55 times by the US men's national team as well.