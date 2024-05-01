Giorgos Giakoumakis: What defines Atlanta United's Greek God of goals?

To watch Giorgos Giakoumakis in action with Atlanta United is to witness the archetypal striker, arguably the purest goal scorer in Major League Soccer today.

On top of that, the then-teenaged Giakoumakis was barely getting any minutes in the Greek fourth division.

“Till 16-and-a-half years old, I was a midfielder,” Giakoumakis revealed in the latest Offside with Taylor Twellman episode. “[I was] a six. A holding six.”

And yet the Greek star, a two-time Golden Boot winner in two separate European leagues, came close to never discovering the classic No. 9 position he was seemingly born to play.

“It was a big blow in my career. I lost four or five [years] of my development in football and I would be a totally different player,” he said. “Maybe I would be softer, but I wouldn’t go through a depression because I was depressed.”

“In Greece, it’s funny but it’s painful at the same time. Until 25 you’re a talent, so you can wait. At 26, you’re [expletive] old. You haven’t played yet. What do you want?

“AEK Athens, they had no plan for me,” said Giakoumakis, convinced the club signed him to keep away from their domestic rivals. “That was unacceptable.”

Unfortunately, the opposite happened. The striker’s career suddenly stalled as he struggled to gain regular playing time with one of Greece’s traditional powerhouses.

That breakout season led to a move to AEK Athens in July 2017, seemingly setting up Giakoumakis for even greater heights.

“So I started playing since the very first day again, I played a full season. I scored 12 goals.”

“[The manager] said to me, ‘You know what? I believe in you. I’m not going to sign any striker,” Giakoumakis said. “Doesn’t matter for me that you’re coming from [an] ACL. I know you’re going to be okay.'

Those 10 minutes, and two goals, forever changed the course of Giakoumakis’ career. Now a full-fledged striker, the youngster jumped from the Greek fourth division to the top flight with Platanias FC and produced a career-defining 2016-17 season with 12g/3a in all competitions. All this after suffering a devastating ACL injury the previous year.

“I went up front. In 10 minutes, I scored two goals.”

“We changed the manager in the first team. In the summer we had a trial, like a training to see how is the second team players,” the 29-year-old remembered. “We had a break and he comes to me and said, ‘Dude, you’re not the holding midfielder. Try to go up front.’

Fortunately for Giakoumakis, fate and a new head coach had other plans for him.

Dutch redemption

That depression eventually turned into fuel for Giakoumakis to keep pushing and fighting for a chance.

“I became hungrier,” he said. “But what if I was even more capable of finding ways to score goals during my game?”

Giakoumakis most certainly found ways to score goals, and then some, at new club VVV-Venlo. In his lone season in the Dutch Eredivisie (2020-21), the striker had a league-best 26 goals in 30 games, earning him his first Golden Boot award

To say the recognition was sweet for Giakoumakis after a particularly bitter experience at AEK Athens would be an understatement.

“It was more like a reaction,” he said. “It was more like, ‘You [expletive]. Now you’re going to see.'”

Celtic come calling

While Giakoumakis was hitting a career apex, VVV-Venlo were being relegated to the Dutch second division after a second-to-last-place finish in the league.

With player and club going in different directions, Giakoumakis was transferred to Scottish Premiership giants Celtic FC in August 2021.

“It’s a massive club, and the fans are making it a massive club. They just breathe for football,” GG said of the legendary Celtic fanbase. “Nothing else. Nothing else.”

Once again, Giakoumakis had to prove himself.

“It started with a big pressure, with some doubts on me, and it was normal,” he said. “We signed a dude that was relegated in Eredivisie.”

Rather than buckle, Giakoumakis embraced the massive expectations head-on.

His first order of business was claiming jersey No. 7, which previously belonged to club legend Henrik Larsson. Then came the goals, 13 to be exact, during the 2021-22 Scottish Premiership season – good for his second straight Golden Boot title.

Giakoumakis would go on to score 26g/2a in 57 total appearances for Celtic, winning a league title and two Scottish Cups. But the good times wouldn’t last, with the club refusing to improve the player’s contract situation.