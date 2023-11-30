Giorgio Chiellini finds “second home” at LAFC: Can he add another MLS Cup?

Thousands of words and many minutes of video content have been composed about the mad scramble to swap jerseys with Lionel Messi after his Inter Miami CF matches, a notable signpost of the high regard with which the Argentine legend is held by players around MLS and beyond.

If that’s a key metric for colleagues’ admiration, it should be noted, then, that postgame demand for Giorgio Chiellini ’s No. 14 LAFC shirt is similarly intense since his arrival in the league last summer.

“I have a huge legacy with the team, but I feel I have also a huge legacy with MLS, with the league,” he added. “I’m really enjoying trying to show that also to my opponents, to every team that I face, because a lot of them told me at the end of the game and just said, ‘I'm seeing how much you enjoy, I'm happy for you and I'm happy you are playing here.’ That type of thing, I think for me it was more important than just the performance.”

“I never finish a game with my jersey,” the Italian legend admitted with a grin to MLSsoccer.com this week. “I have every time exchanged my jersey and it's something that I am really happy to do.

“We're very blessed to have him and to see him, at this stage in his career, putting everything he possibly has in it for this group and this team, is special.”

"His timing and his intelligence to anticipate, to read moments in the game, when to step, anticipate crosses, getting early body position on forwards, is amazing,” head coach Steve Cherundolo said of Chiellini afterwards. “When he gets into an open field and he’s having to run with forwards, of course, it's not the greatest. But his timing and his anticipation and his football IQ is something that this league, I don't think, has ever seen in that position.

LAFC’s usual swashbuckling attacking mindset has evolved into something much more pragmatic this year, particularly in the pressurized environment of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. This was epitomized by last weekend’s 1-0 Conference Semifinal road win over Seattle Sounders FC , anchored by a Chiellini defensive masterclass: Impeccable positioning and a tidy stat line of nine total clearances, three interceptions, one recovery, 2/3 duels won, two fouls drawn and just one committed as the Angelinos protected Dénis Bouanga ’s first-half goal.

Trophies, of course, are the ultimate metric and Chiellini’s time in North America has already reaped a 2022 Supporters’ Shield-MLS Cup double, with his club still on course to defend the latter title as they host Houston Dynamo FC in Saturday’s Western Conference Final at BMO Stadium (9:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ). Even at the ripe old age of 39, the cerebral center back remains vital to the Black & Gold’s hopes, perhaps even more so than in his first season.

Adapting his game

Chiellini looked his age on one broken play in the early stages in Seattle that conceded a breakaway to Jordan Morris. Yet after goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau denied the Sounders attacker with an excellent one-v-one save, LAFC locked things down in impressive fashion, orchestrated by their veteran Italian’s instincts and communication alongside his more athletic central partner Jesús Murillo.

“For Jordan Morris, that type of situation, I cannot do anything, to be honest,” said Chiellini, who became the fifth-oldest goalscorer in league history when he found the net vs. Portland in March. “It happened that we were surprised, we did a mistake, me and Muri together. But all the rest of the game, I never concede that to him. That is one of the fastest [players in the league], and if he was a little bit more sharp in the first minutes – that was really the beginning, maybe we're a little bit more contracted because of the pressure of the game.

“Yeah, we started together,” he added with another smile, readily acknowledging he had “no possibility” of catching the US international. “It’s better to do on my own pace and not try to go over because I risk injury.”

As they move into their 30s, almost every player faces the tricky equation of balancing an increasingly sophisticated reading of the game with the human body’s inevitable physical decline. Chiellini’s ability to weaponize his intellect to compensate for fading legs is particularly striking. He points to the torn anterior cruciate ligament he suffered in his right knee four years ago as a watershed moment.

“My biggest change was the ACL that I had in 2019, when I was 35. Because after the ACL, I really lost a lot of physicality, especially the long runs,” he said. “I was still good in the small space and using my body, good reactions, first steps. When I had to open the legs and run, after the ACL I had many problems, because I had some problems [with] hamstring and calf close to the knee that needed surgery, and I never reached any more the same type of speed, and the frequency and the velocity in which I arrived to that type of speed that I had before. … An ACL at 25 is not the same as this type of injury at 35.”

That adversity, however, turned out to be the prelude for arguably his greatest achievement: Captaining Italy to a 2020 European championship just a few weeks shy of his 37th birthday.