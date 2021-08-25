Get there early! MLS All-Star pregame to feature unique musical performances

The 2021 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target will be a unique event featuring the best of MLS squaring off against their counterparts from Liga MX. The game will get underway at 6:30 pm PT on FS1, Univision in the US and TSN and TVA Sports in Canada, but for fans attending the game there are plenty of reasons to get to Banc of California Stadium early.

The orchestra of legendary Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer will be performing a live rendition of the MLS Anthem, which was composed by Zimmer for MLS' 25th-season celebration.

And that's not all. Before the anthem, the MLS All-Star Drumline, featuring a global leader and innovator in youth development through music and performing arts, the Blue Devils, will treat those in attendance to a live performance.

Capping it all off, internationally acclaimed, Grammy Award-nominated cellist Tino Guo will put her own spin on the National Anthem.

If you're lucky enough to be heading to the Banc, get there early!

MLS All-Star Game

Advertising

Related Stories

Kit Matchup: What MLS and LIGA MX are wearing for the All-Star Game
Beyond rivalry: MLS All-Star Game underlines cross-pollination between Mexico, US
Cobi Jones gives his All-Star Game prediction and recalls his best ASG memories

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Sounders, OL Reign hope Sunday's doubleheader will spark new tradition: "This is the start"

Sounders, OL Reign hope Sunday's doubleheader will spark new tradition: "This is the start"
Columbus Crew waive goalkeeper Matt Lampson
Transfer Tracker

Columbus Crew waive goalkeeper Matt Lampson
New York Red Bulls sign Sean Nealis to multi-year contract extension 
Transfer Tracker

New York Red Bulls sign Sean Nealis to multi-year contract extension 
Kit Matchup: What MLS and LIGA MX are wearing for the All-Star Game

Kit Matchup: What MLS and LIGA MX are wearing for the All-Star Game
Sporting KC's Daniel Salloi eyes Golden Boot race amid career year: "I’m having fun"
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sporting KC's Daniel Salloi eyes Golden Boot race amid career year: "I’m having fun"
Get there early! MLS All-Star pregame to feature unique musical performances

Get there early! MLS All-Star pregame to feature unique musical performances
More News
Video
Video
Highlights: MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G
5:00

Highlights: MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G
Jonathan Rodriguez hits the crossbar from midfield to win the Skills Challenge for Liga MX
1:41

Jonathan Rodriguez hits the crossbar from midfield to win the Skills Challenge for Liga MX
Crossbar Challenge presented by Gillette
7:46

Crossbar Challenge presented by Gillette
Andre Blake shows Nahuel Guzman the red card after "injury" timeout
2:01

Andre Blake shows Nahuel Guzman the red card after "injury" timeout
More Video
All-Star Skills Challenge

All-Star Skills Challenge

The top stars from MLS and Liga MX will face off in the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Aug. 24.