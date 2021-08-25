Get there early! MLS All-Star pregame to feature unique musical performances

The 2021 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target will be a unique event featuring the best of MLS squaring off against their counterparts from Liga MX. The game will get underway at 6:30 pm PT on FS1, Univision in the US and TSN and TVA Sports in Canada, but for fans attending the game there are plenty of reasons to get to Banc of California Stadium early.
The orchestra of legendary Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer will be performing a live rendition of the MLS Anthem, which was composed by Zimmer for MLS' 25th-season celebration.
And that's not all. Before the anthem, the MLS All-Star Drumline, featuring a global leader and innovator in youth development through music and performing arts, the Blue Devils, will treat those in attendance to a live performance.
Capping it all off, internationally acclaimed, Grammy Award-nominated cellist Tino Guo will put her own spin on the National Anthem.
If you're lucky enough to be heading to the Banc, get there early!