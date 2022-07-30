Gareth Bale has found a home at LAFC: "I'm looking forward to what lies ahead"

More minutes soon?

It has been just over a month since the Welsh international signed for the newer Los Angeles club , making three appearances (all off the bench) and scoring his first MLS goal last weekend at Sporting Kansas City . The 33-year-old completed another milestone Saturday night, making his home debut at Banc of California Stadium for the Black & Gold.

It could still be some time until we see Bale getting 90-minute runs with LAFC, as head coach Steve Cherundolo said "he's in week three of preseason" after joining from Real Madrid during LaLiga's offseason.

"He's probably around a 45-minute range," Cherundolo said. "Yeah, you can fast track it or you can be careful about it and, you know looking back over the past couple years I think we're better off being sure what we're doing and we're communicating every day and making sure that he feels good. And now we're adding to what he already has, and so I think it's a healthy progression."