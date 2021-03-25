Freddy Vargas nets stunning free kick as FC Dallas beat Austin Bold 3-0

FC Dallas secured their second lopsided win of the 2021 preseason, beating USL Championship side Austin Bold FC 3-0 on Wednesday at Toyota Stadium.

Homegrown defender Eddie Munjoma opened the scoring in the 15th minute when chesting down an aerial through ball from midfield creator Andres Ricaurte. Munjoma lashed a shot toward goal that was initially saved, only to deflect off a defender and in for the 1-0 lead.

FC Dallas doubled their advantage in the 75th minute when homegrown forward Dante Sealy forced the Austin Bold goalkeeper into a turnover through high pressing. Franco Jara quickly made it 2-0 with his first preseason goal, as the Designated Player looks to reach another level in 2021 after joining last July from Liga MX side Pachuca.