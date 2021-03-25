Freddy Vargas nets stunning free kick as FC Dallas beat Austin Bold 3-0

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

FC Dallas secured their second lopsided win of the 2021 preseason, beating USL Championship side Austin Bold FC 3-0 on Wednesday at Toyota Stadium.

Homegrown defender Eddie Munjoma opened the scoring in the 15th minute when chesting down an aerial through ball from midfield creator Andres Ricaurte. Munjoma lashed a shot toward goal that was initially saved, only to deflect off a defender and in for the 1-0 lead.

FC Dallas doubled their advantage in the 75th minute when homegrown forward Dante Sealy forced the Austin Bold goalkeeper into a turnover through high pressing. Franco Jara quickly made it 2-0 with his first preseason goal, as the Designated Player looks to reach another level in 2021 after joining last July from Liga MX side Pachuca.

Venezuelan winger Freddy Vargas then scored his second preseason goal in as many games, curling home a beautiful free kick in the 81st minute to cap the scoring. Vargas, who soon turns 22, is on loan from Deportivo Lara and FC Dallas hold a transfer option after the 2021 season.

FC Dallas, entering their third season under head coach Luchi Gonzalez, begin the upcoming campaign on April 17 when hosting the Colorado Rapids.

Goals

  • 15’ – DAL – Eddie Munjoma
  • 75’ – DAL – Franco Jara
  • 81’ – DAL – Freddy Vargas

Lineups

No lineup information was provided for this scrimmage

LAFC officially name Larry Freedman, John Thorrington co-presidents

Report: Toronto FC's Richie Laryea drawing interest from Besiktas

Philadelphia Union's Anthony Fontana scores brace in preseason win over DC United

California clubs join forces with fundraiser for farm workers

Minnesota homegrown Patrick Weah scores in preseason win over Columbus

MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

