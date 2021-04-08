Four takeaways from Wednesday's Concacaf Champions League action

I can reverse jinx all I want, but we all know CCL is more fun when you suspend reason and lean into the joy. So let’s be joyful! Good things are good! Bad things happen to other clubs! We’re winning big games in what amounts to preseason! MLS could very well have a team in all four quarterfinals! This could be the year! Believe! (It probably won’t be, though. Keep the jinx alive!)

There’s a lot to unpack there. I’ll readily admit, I’ve got some regional baggage to work through. I am, undoubtedly, scarred by this tournament. Any shred of joy is destined to be followed by pain, or so says my brain. It’s 13 years of Pavlovian responses embedded in my psyche.

After a historic 24 hours for Major League Soccer to kick off the 2021 Concacaf Champions League – 1-0 wins against Alajuelense and Saprissa in Costa Rica, a multi-goal draw in Honduras against Marathon and a draw via an own goal at Club Leon – I’m torn. Is this good because four MLS teams are a step closer to the quarterfinals? Or is it bad because it sets us all up for an even bigger letdown?

Better to be lucky than good!

First things first, I am not here to take anything away from Toronto FC’s 1-1 draw in Leon. Good things are good, right?! That’s a hell of a result, even more so considering the #PlayYourKids roster Chris Armas put out thanks to injuries to multiple starters.

What does it tell us about what Armas has in store for Toronto the rest of the way … or even in the second leg? I’d argue not much. We got 30 minutes playing on an even footing and an hour of survival. The lineup wasn’t first-choice and Armas admitted last week that the Reds are still working toward what he wants to see. For the first game of the season, who cares about the context when you can bring an away goal back to Florida?