Former homegrown star Andy Najar returns to DC United

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

D.C. United have signed free agent defender Andy Najar, the club announced Friday. Najar signs a one-year deal with team options through the 2023 season.

Najar, 28, spent 2020 with LAFC, where he made only eight appearances (one start). He originally broke through with D.C. in 2010, when he won MLS Rookie of the Year after becoming United's second-ever Homegrown signing. He had 10 goals and 11 assists in 82 regular season appearances for the club before moving to RSC Anderlecht in 2013.

"We are thrilled to welcome Andy back to D.C. United, his hometown club,” sporting director Dave Kasper said in a club statement. “He made an immediate impact on the team and city when he rose through the ranks of the Academy and signed his first professional contract in 2010. He had a stellar career in Europe where he made over 150 appearances at the elite level for Anderlecht and at only 28-years-old, he still can make a major impact for our team. This pre-season he made major gains with his strength and fitness, and he looks like the Andy we know. We are all excited to welcome him back to the District and we’re looking forward to his contributions to the team in 2021.”

Najar was a regular for Anderlecht, making 164 appearances for the Belgian club, though struggled with injuries over the past few years. He also has 36 caps with the Honduran national team.

The right-sided player joins D.C. despite having options back in Belgium this summer. He'll bolster the competition and depth at right wingback in new head coach Hernan Losada's expected 3-5-2 formation, with Julian Gressel and more.

