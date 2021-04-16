Former homegrown star Andy Najar returns to DC United

Najar, 28, spent 2020 with LAFC, where he made only eight appearances (one start). He originally broke through with D.C. in 2010, when he won MLS Rookie of the Year after becoming United's second-ever Homegrown signing. He had 10 goals and 11 assists in 82 regular season appearances for the club before moving to RSC Anderlecht in 2013.

"We are thrilled to welcome Andy back to D.C. United, his hometown club,” sporting director Dave Kasper said in a club statement. “He made an immediate impact on the team and city when he rose through the ranks of the Academy and signed his first professional contract in 2010. He had a stellar career in Europe where he made over 150 appearances at the elite level for Anderlecht and at only 28-years-old, he still can make a major impact for our team. This pre-season he made major gains with his strength and fitness, and he looks like the Andy we know. We are all excited to welcome him back to the District and we’re looking forward to his contributions to the team in 2021.”