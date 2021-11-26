"Football can be cruel": Colorado Rapids feel they deserve more from Portland loss, season

"It’s a hard one to take today," said captain Jack Price . "You know, football can be cruel sometimes. I feel like we probably deserved to go through tonight but like I say that's football and especially first half I thought we played really well, some of the best stuff we played the season."

But the goal never came and, just as the game was about to enter stoppage time and with extra time looking lightly, the Timbers, through Larrys Mabiala , scrambled the ball into the net to grab the win and a place in the Western Conference Final.

After surprising many to superbly finish top of the Western Conference, Robin Fraser's side had the national spotlight of hosting MLS' first-ever Thanksgiving Day game in front of a raucous full house of supporters at Dick's Sporting Good Park. And in the first half, they reveled in their role, grabbing the ascendency and creating the better chances against the Portland Timbers in an impressive first-half display in their Western Conference Semifinal of the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Price's frustration was added to by an unheeded appeal for a penalty kick when midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye went down under a challenge in the penalty area.

"[Kaye] said there’s contact so, at the end of the day, if there’s contact in the box it's a penalty for me," he said. "Very disappointed because like I say first half, we were on top and we get a penalty and we go 1-0 up it changes the game. But I haven't seen it back so it's easy for me to sit here and criticize the referees, but I feel there was contact, [Kaye] says there was contact so I feel we should have had a penalty."

Still, there is plenty for the Rapids to reflect on with pride, both from the day and the season. High on that list was the hugely impressive atmosphere the Rapids supporters created on Thanksgiving.