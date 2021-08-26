Five moments that defined the 2021 MLS All-Star Game pres. by Target

LOS ANGELES – The 2021 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target brought the celebration, intensity and entertainment value that the occasion demanded, with MLS ultimately beating Liga MX on penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw. MLS netted three spot-kicks compared to two from Mexico's top dogs.

Here are five key moments that defined Wednesday night's affair at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, one that perhaps foreshadowed more long-term alignment between the bordering leagues as their rivalry and partnership continue to blossom.