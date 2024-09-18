FC Dallas: Toyota Stadium to undergo multi-million dollar renovation

The Frisco City Council has approved a $182 million public-private partnership with FC Dallas to renovate Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.
The renovation, which will begin in 2025, will enhance the guest experience by integrating innovative designs, cutting-edge audio/visual technology and a variety of fan-first amenities at Major League Soccer’s third-oldest soccer-specific venue.
"When Toyota Stadium opened in 2005, it was a state-of-the-art facility that was ahead of its time, and the stadium’s success has helped pave the way for dozens of other soccer-specific stadiums across the country," said FC Dallas chairman and CEO Clark Hunt.
"Today, we are delighted to announce these renovations which will modernize the stadium and elevate the fan experience, once again establishing Toyota Stadium as one of the premier facilities in Major League Soccer."
The upgrades will include a robust roof structure to provide shade for the majority of fans in the seating bowl, as well as expanded seating capacity, improved ingress and egress along with new concession stands and restroom locations.
"Tonight's Frisco City Council vote is an important step in providing this community with a modern, world-class sports venue," said FC Dallas president Dan Hunt.
"I am grateful for the leadership of Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney, the Frisco Independent School District, Frisco City Council, Frisco Community Development Corporation, Frisco Economic Development Corporation and Frisco city leaders for their vision and partnership as we worked through the process to reach this agreement.
"The new Toyota Stadium will set the standard for modern hospitality and will continue to be a cornerstone of the Frisco community. All of us at FC Dallas are excited for our fans, partners and players to experience this state-of-the-art facility."
Renovation highlights include three new clubs, renovated north, east and west entrances, and an architecturally distinctive roof structure that will help provide shade for guests throughout the venue.
The construction will be carried out in phases, with work on the east side of the stadium slated to begin after the FCS Championship game on January 6, 2025. The west side of the stadium will remain operational during the 2025 MLS season, and FC Dallas plan to continue hosting MLS matches at Toyota Stadium throughout the renovation process.
Planned renovation highlights
This next chapter of Toyota Stadium will offer amenities and includes a state-of-the-art sound system and video boards, modernized club spaces, improved concession and restroom facilities along expanded retail outlets.
- Expanded Seating Capacity: Club seating capacity will increase by 175%, suite capacity by 58% and overall stadium seating by more than 10%.
- Iconic Roof Structure: A visually distinctive roof structure will shade the majority of seats in the Toyota Stadium bowl.
- Advanced Audio-Visual Technology: New scoreboards, video signage and a cutting-edge sound system will enrich the gameday experience.
- New Suite Levels: Two new suite levels will offer varied seating configurations for an elevated viewing and entertainment experience.
- Dedicated Club Entrances: Enhanced east and west club entrances will ensure efficient ingress and egress for suite and club seat holders.
- Modern Club Spaces: Refined club spaces on both the east and west sides will provide premium food, beverage and entertainment options.
- Increased Concessions: A planned 59% increase in concession points-of-sale will expand the game day menu and ensure quicker service for all attendees.
- Upgraded Media Facilities: New press box, media and broadcast suites will deliver cutting-edge technological upgrades.
- Improved Accessibility: Enhanced mobility throughout the stadium will better accommodate guests with physical differences.
- More Restrooms: A projected 26% increase in restroom facilities will improve convenience for all visitors.
- Stadium Field Enhancements: Upgraded field drainage system for more efficient water clearance.
Planned renovation timeline
- Q1 2025: Construction begins on the east side of the stadium.
- Summer 2026: The east side reopens while construction begins on the west side of the stadium.
- Q1 2028: The entire stadium reopens.