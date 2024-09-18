FC Dallas: Toyota Stadium to undergo multi-million dollar renovation

The Frisco City Council has approved a $182 million public-private partnership with FC Dallas to renovate Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

"Today, we are delighted to announce these renovations which will modernize the stadium and elevate the fan experience, once again establishing Toyota Stadium as one of the premier facilities in Major League Soccer."

"When Toyota Stadium opened in 2005, it was a state-of-the-art facility that was ahead of its time, and the stadium’s success has helped pave the way for dozens of other soccer-specific stadiums across the country," said FC Dallas chairman and CEO Clark Hunt.

The renovation, which will begin in 2025, will enhance the guest experience by integrating innovative designs, cutting-edge audio/visual technology and a variety of fan-first amenities at Major League Soccer’s third-oldest soccer-specific venue.

The upgrades will include a robust roof structure to provide shade for the majority of fans in the seating bowl, as well as expanded seating capacity, improved ingress and egress along with new concession stands and restroom locations.

"Tonight's Frisco City Council vote is an important step in providing this community with a modern, world-class sports venue," said FC Dallas president Dan Hunt.

"I am grateful for the leadership of Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney, the Frisco Independent School District, Frisco City Council, Frisco Community Development Corporation, Frisco Economic Development Corporation and Frisco city leaders for their vision and partnership as we worked through the process to reach this agreement.

"The new Toyota Stadium will set the standard for modern hospitality and will continue to be a cornerstone of the Frisco community. All of us at FC Dallas are excited for our fans, partners and players to experience this state-of-the-art facility."

Renovation highlights include three new clubs, renovated north, east and west entrances, and an architecturally distinctive roof structure that will help provide shade for guests throughout the venue.