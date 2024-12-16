FC Dallas sign Pedro Martins from MLS NEXT Pro

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

FC Dallas have signed midfielder Pedro 'Pedrinho' Martins, the club announced Monday.

The 21-year-old Brazilian is under contract through 2025 with options for 2026 and 2027, moving up to the first team after a historic MLS NEXT Pro Cup win with affiliate club North Texas SC. He occupies an international roster slot.

In the 2024 season with North Texas, Pedrinho set a club record with 26 goal contributions (13g/13a) and recorded a club-best four game-winning goals. He scored the game-winner against Philadelphia Union II in stoppage time in the MLS NEXT Pro Cup final.