FC Dallas sign Pedro Martins from MLS NEXT Pro

FC Dallas have signed midfielder Pedro 'Pedrinho' Martins, the club announced Monday.
The 21-year-old Brazilian is under contract through 2025 with options for 2026 and 2027, moving up to the first team after a historic MLS NEXT Pro Cup win with affiliate club North Texas SC. He occupies an international roster slot.
In the 2024 season with North Texas, Pedrinho set a club record with 26 goal contributions (13g/13a) and recorded a club-best four game-winning goals. He scored the game-winner against Philadelphia Union II in stoppage time in the MLS NEXT Pro Cup final.
Before joining the FC Dallas organization, Pedrinho entered the CR Flamengo youth ranks at the age of nine. He signed his first professional contract with the Brazilian club in July 2021 and made two first-team appearances.
