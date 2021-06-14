Transfer Tracker

FC Dallas sign midfielder Facundo Quignon from Lanus

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

FC Dallas have acquired midfielder Facundo Quignon from Lanus, the club announced Monday. Quignon signed a deal through the 2023 season.

Quignon, 28, had spent his entire career in his native Argentina prior to signing with Dallas. He broke through the famed River Plate academy then played for San Lorenzo, Newell's and Lanus. The defensive midfielder made more than 100 appearances across all competitions, including 14 in 2021 with Lanus.

Quignon gives head coach Luchi Gonzalez another option in defensive midfield, following the preseason transfer of Thiago Santos to Gremio. Tanner Tessmann and Bryan Acosta have deputized the position for much of the season so far.

Dallas have endured a slow start to 2021, sitting bottom of the Western Conference with six points after seven matches. They return to action on Saturday (8:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+) against Minnesota United looking to get on track.

Transfer Tracker FC Dallas

Advertising

Related Stories

Report: LAFC's Diego Rossi pursued by Tottenham and Everton
Hassani Dotson signs long-term extension with Minnesota United FC
Luis Binks departs for Bologna after termination of CF Montréal loan 

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Austin FC supporters get first look at Q2 Stadium with watch party

Austin FC supporters get first look at Q2 Stadium with watch party
FC Dallas sign midfielder Facundo Quignon from Lanus
Transfer Tracker

FC Dallas sign midfielder Facundo Quignon from Lanus
What we learned from the USMNT Nations League camp
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

What we learned from the USMNT Nations League camp
Janelly Farias on her personal journey for acceptance
Pride Month

Janelly Farias on her personal journey for acceptance
Three takeaways from Canada's vital World Cup qualifying win over Haiti
CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Three takeaways from Canada's vital World Cup qualifying win over Haiti
"There's going to be urgency": Austin FC end early-season road marathon on high note

"There's going to be urgency": Austin FC end early-season road marathon on high note
More News
Video
Video
Watch MLS in 15 from SKC vs. ATX | June 12, 2021
15:21

Watch MLS in 15 from SKC vs. ATX | June 12, 2021
HIGHLIGHTS: Sporting Kansas City vs. Austin FC | June 12, 2021
4:13

HIGHLIGHTS: Sporting Kansas City vs. Austin FC | June 12, 2021
SAVE: Brad Stuver, Austin FC - 85th minute
0:29

SAVE: Brad Stuver, Austin FC - 85th minute
SAVE: Brad Stuver, Austin FC - 77th minute
0:20

SAVE: Brad Stuver, Austin FC - 77th minute
More Video
June is Pride Month

June is Pride Month

MLS stands in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month and all year long. We are grateful for the support this community continues to show MLS. We will highlight stories from the LGBTQ+ community and support @AthleteAlly's Playing for Pride campaign throughout June.