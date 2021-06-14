FC Dallas sign midfielder Facundo Quignon from Lanus

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
FC Dallas have acquired midfielder Facundo Quignon from Lanus, the club announced Monday. Quignon signed a deal through the 2023 season.
Quignon, 28, had spent his entire career in his native Argentina prior to signing with Dallas. He broke through the famed River Plate academy then played for San Lorenzo, Newell's and Lanus. The defensive midfielder made more than 100 appearances across all competitions, including 14 in 2021 with Lanus.
Quignon gives head coach Luchi Gonzalez another option in defensive midfield, following the preseason transfer of Thiago Santos to Gremio. Tanner Tessmann and Bryan Acosta have deputized the position for much of the season so far.
Dallas have endured a slow start to 2021, sitting bottom of the Western Conference with six points after seven matches. They return to action on Saturday (8:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+) against Minnesota United looking to get on track.