FC Dallas sign homegrown midfielder Caleb Swann

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

FC Dallas have signed midfielder Caleb Swann to a homegrown contract, the club announced Monday. He is under contract through 2027 with options for 2028 and 2029.

Swann, 18, joined the FC Dallas academy in 2022, progressing through the club ranks before joining MLS NEXT Pro affiliate North Texas SC ahead of the 2025 season.

With North Texas SC, he scored two goals in 28 regular-season appearances, helping his side reach the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs.