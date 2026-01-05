FC Dallas sign homegrown forward Jaidyn Contreras

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

FC Dallas have signed forward Jaidyn Contreras to a homegrown contract, the club announced Monday. He is under contract through 2027 with options for 2028 and 2029.

The 18-year-old joins the first team after posting 2g/2a in 28 appearances for MLS NEXT Pro affiliate North Texas SC.

Internationally, Contreras has scored two goals in five appearances for the United States U-18 side. He's also featured for Honduras at the U-20 level.