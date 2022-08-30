FC Dallas sign forward Bernard Kamungo out of MLS NEXT Pro

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

FC Dallas have signed forward Bernard Kamungo from North Texas SC, their MLS NEXT Pro team, the club announced Tuesday.

The 20-year-old has signed through the 2025 MLS season with club options for 2026 and 2027.

Kamungo was born in a refugee camp in Tanzania and moved to Texas when he was 14 years old through the International Rescue Committee. He attended an open tryout for North Texas last year and signed his first professional contract in March 2021.

Kamungo has scored 19 goals and four assists in 44 appearances for North Texas SC, including 13 goals and four assists in 2022. He is currently tied for third in the MLS NEXT Pro Golden Boot race. Kamungo is the 12th player in MLS NEXT Pro history to sign a long-term first-team contract.