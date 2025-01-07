FC Dallas sign Bernard Kamungo to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
FC Dallas signed midfielder Bernard Kamungo to a three-year contract extension with club options for 2027 and 2028, the club announced Tuesday.
Kamungo, who obtained U.S. citizenship in 2022, will not occupy an international roster slot.
He has tallied 6g/3a in 46 regular-season appearances, including 19 starts. The 23-year-old was ranked No. 19 on MLS’s 2023 22 Under 22 list presented by BODYARMOR and made his senior international debut for the US in January 2024.
Born in Kasulu, Tanzania, Kamungo moved to the U.S. as a 14-year-old refugee in 2016, settling in Abilene, Texas. He joined FC Dallas affiliate North Texas SC in 2021, after attending an open tryout, and signed a four-year contract with Dallas the following year.
Dallas will open their 2025 campaign on Feb. 22 at Texas rivals Houston Dynamo FC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
