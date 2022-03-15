FC Dallas re-sign homegrown midfielder Brandon Servania to long-term deal

FC Dallas have signed homegrown midfielder Brandon Servania to a new three-year contract through 2024 with a club option for 2025, the club announced Tuesday.

Have yourself a week, Brandon 👏 We have signed Homegrown midfielder Brandon Servania to a new three-year contract with a club option for the 2025 season.

The 23-year-old has appeared in 47 regular-season matches for FC Dallas since becoming the 19th homegrown signing in club history in January 2018. Servania made his MLS debut against the Philadelphia Union in April 2019 and has two goals and five assists.

Servania, who joined the FC Dallas academy in 2015, has twice trained with Bayern Munich as part of the clubs’ Elite Player Development partnership that was created in 2018.