Transfer Tracker

FC Cincinnati sign SuperDraft picks Ian Murphy, Nick Markanich

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signings

FC Cincinnati have signed defender Ian Murphy and forward Nick Markanich through the 2022 MLS season with options for 2023-25, the club announced Wednesday.

Both players were taken in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft, with Murphy selected in the first round (No. 14 overall) out of Duke University. Markanich was selected in the second round (No. 30 overall) out of Northern Illinois University.

“Ian is a talented and physical left-footed center back,” general manager Chris Albright said in a release. “He has all the tools to have a career in MLS, and we look forward to his continued development.”

“Nick has a high soccer IQ and has quickly figured out what it takes to compete at this level,” Albright added. “We look forward to his growth as a player at FC Cincinnati.”

Murphy, 22, had four goals and seven assists in 69 matches (64 starts) during his four seasons at Duke. He was named the Blue Devils’ Defender of the Year in 2021.

Markanich, 22, had 39 goals and nine assists in 69 matches for Northern Illinois during his four-year collegiate career. He earned Mid-American Conference Player of the Year honors in 2020 and 2021.

In the 2022 SuperDraft, FC Cincinnati also took goalkeeper Roman Celentano (No. 2 overall) out of Indiana University as a Generation adidas signing.

Transfer Tracker FC Cincinnati

Related Stories

Austin FC sign defender Charlie Asensio after SuperDraft selection
Toronto FC sign former Pacific FC defender Kadin Chung
Official: Atlanta United forward Erik Lopez loaned to Banfield
More News
More News
Stefan Frei: Seattle Sounders "sense an opportunity" in Concacaf Champions League
CONCACAF Champions League

Stefan Frei: Seattle Sounders "sense an opportunity" in Concacaf Champions League
Gerhard Struber forecasts "difficult picture" for New York Red Bulls after offseason transfers

Gerhard Struber forecasts "difficult picture" for New York Red Bulls after offseason transfers
Josef Martinez for MVP in 2022? Predicting who will be MLS' top player
Extratime

Josef Martinez for MVP in 2022? Predicting who will be MLS' top player
FC Cincinnati sign SuperDraft picks Ian Murphy, Nick Markanich
Transfer Tracker

FC Cincinnati sign SuperDraft picks Ian Murphy, Nick Markanich
Austin FC sign defender Charlie Asensio after SuperDraft selection
Transfer Tracker

Austin FC sign defender Charlie Asensio after SuperDraft selection
Toronto FC sign former Pacific FC defender Kadin Chung
Transfer Tracker

Toronto FC sign former Pacific FC defender Kadin Chung
More News
Video
Video
GOAL: Maxime Chanot, New York City FC - 36th minute
0:47

GOAL: Maxime Chanot, New York City FC - 36th minute
GOAL: Alfredo Morales, New York City FC - 32nd minute
0:38

GOAL: Alfredo Morales, New York City FC - 32nd minute
Will an MLS Team Win CONCACAF Champions League? | MLS Today
3:06

Will an MLS Team Win CONCACAF Champions League? | MLS Today
Danielle Slaton on equity in the game
3:14

Danielle Slaton on equity in the game
More Video