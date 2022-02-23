FC Cincinnati sign SuperDraft picks Ian Murphy, Nick Markanich

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signings

FC Cincinnati have signed defender Ian Murphy and forward Nick Markanich through the 2022 MLS season with options for 2023-25, the club announced Wednesday.

Both players were taken in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft, with Murphy selected in the first round (No. 14 overall) out of Duke University. Markanich was selected in the second round (No. 30 overall) out of Northern Illinois University.

“Ian is a talented and physical left-footed center back,” general manager Chris Albright said in a release. “He has all the tools to have a career in MLS, and we look forward to his continued development.”