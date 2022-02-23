FC Cincinnati sign SuperDraft picks Ian Murphy, Nick Markanich

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signings
FC Cincinnati have signed defender Ian Murphy and forward Nick Markanich through the 2022 MLS season with options for 2023-25, the club announced Wednesday.
Both players were taken in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft, with Murphy selected in the first round (No. 14 overall) out of Duke University. Markanich was selected in the second round (No. 30 overall) out of Northern Illinois University.
“Ian is a talented and physical left-footed center back,” general manager Chris Albright said in a release. “He has all the tools to have a career in MLS, and we look forward to his continued development.”
“Nick has a high soccer IQ and has quickly figured out what it takes to compete at this level,” Albright added. “We look forward to his growth as a player at FC Cincinnati.”
Murphy, 22, had four goals and seven assists in 69 matches (64 starts) during his four seasons at Duke. He was named the Blue Devils’ Defender of the Year in 2021.
Markanich, 22, had 39 goals and nine assists in 69 matches for Northern Illinois during his four-year collegiate career. He earned Mid-American Conference Player of the Year honors in 2020 and 2021.
In the 2022 SuperDraft, FC Cincinnati also took goalkeeper Roman Celentano (No. 2 overall) out of Indiana University as a Generation adidas signing.