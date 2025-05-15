FC Cincinnati sign Obinna Nwobodo to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

FC Cincinnati have signed midfielder Obinna Nwobodo to a contract extension through 2027 with an option for 2028, the club announced Thursday.

The 28-year-old Nigeria native is in his fourth season with Cincy, originally joining in April 2022 from Turkish side Göztepe on a Designated Player deal.

Nwobodo has since accumulated 2g/11a in 117 appearances (all competitions). He helped Cincy with the 2023 Supporters' Shield.

"Since arriving three years ago, Obi has been a fundamental part of our success," said general manager Chris Albright.

"He’s relentless in how he approaches the game, on and off the field, and he’s an exceptional teammate and leader for our group. We’re delighted to have Obi and his family stay in Cincinnati."