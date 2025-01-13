FC Cincinnati sign midfielder Tah Brian Anunga

FC Cincinnati have signed midfielder Tah Brian Anunga via free agency, the club announced Monday.

The 28-year-old Cameroon native is under contract through 2025 with an option for 2026.

The central midfielder made 109 regular-season appearances (56 starts) throughout five seasons with Nashville SC, scoring once. Anunga, who previously played for USL Championship side Charleston Battery, had his option declined following the 2024 season.

"Brian brings a great amount of Major League Soccer experience to FC Cincinnati," said general manager Chris Albright.