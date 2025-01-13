FC Cincinnati sign midfielder Tah Brian Anunga

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
FC Cincinnati have signed midfielder Tah Brian Anunga via free agency, the club announced Monday.
The 28-year-old Cameroon native is under contract through 2025 with an option for 2026.
The central midfielder made 109 regular-season appearances (56 starts) throughout five seasons with Nashville SC, scoring once. Anunga, who previously played for USL Championship side Charleston Battery, had his option declined following the 2024 season.
"Brian brings a great amount of Major League Soccer experience to FC Cincinnati," said general manager Chris Albright.
"He’s a versatile player of high character who will be a good fit with our group and I’d like to welcome him and his family to Cincinnati."
FC Cincinnati finished third in the Eastern Conference last year (59 points), but were eliminated by New York City FC in Round One of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.
FC Cincinnati open their 2025 season on Feb. 19 against Honduras' FC Motagua in 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup play before hosting New York Red Bulls in their MLS opener on Feb. 22 (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant