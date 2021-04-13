FC Cincinnati sign former US international defender Edgar Castillo

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

FC Cincinnati have signed defender Edgar Castillo, the club announced Tuesday. Castillo had been on trial with the club during preseason. In a corresponding move, the club waived defender Saad Abdul-Salaam.

Castillo, 34, spent 2020 with Atlanta United and made four appearances. He has made 52 MLS appearances over three seasons, between single-season stints with the Colorado Rapids, New England Revolution then Atlanta. He has 18 caps with the US national team.

“Edgar is an experienced player who has found success playing at the club level in Mexico and the United States, as well as on the international level,” GM Gerard Nijkamp said in a club release. “It is important to have a balance of veterans and younger players and we believe Edgar can be an important piece for solidifying our backline and providing a level of leadership for our younger players.”

The left back is expected to be the primary backup to Ronald Matarrita, who was acquired from NYCFC this winter. Castillo had spent the entirety of his career in Mexico prior to 2019, featuring for a number of different clubs. He made 306 Liga MX appearances with Santos Laguna, Club America, Tigres UANL, San Luis, Puebla, Club Tijuana, Atlas and CF Monterrey.

Abdul-Salaam made eight appearances with Cincy last season, his lone year with the club.