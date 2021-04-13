Transfer Tracker

FC Cincinnati sign former US international defender Edgar Castillo

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Edgar Castillo solo

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

FC Cincinnati have signed defender Edgar Castillo, the club announced Tuesday. Castillo had been on trial with the club during preseason. In a corresponding move, the club waived defender Saad Abdul-Salaam.

Castillo, 34, spent 2020 with Atlanta United and made four appearances. He has made 52 MLS appearances over three seasons, between single-season stints with the Colorado Rapids, New England Revolution then Atlanta. He has 18 caps with the US national team.

“Edgar is an experienced player who has found success playing at the club level in Mexico and the United States, as well as on the international level,” GM Gerard Nijkamp said in a club release. “It is important to have a balance of veterans and younger players and we believe Edgar can be an important piece for solidifying our backline and providing a level of leadership for our younger players.”

The left back is expected to be the primary backup to Ronald Matarrita, who was acquired from NYCFC this winter. Castillo had spent the entirety of his career in Mexico prior to 2019, featuring for a number of different clubs. He made 306 Liga MX appearances with Santos Laguna, Club America, Tigres UANL, San Luis, Puebla, Club Tijuana, Atlas and CF Monterrey.

Abdul-Salaam made eight appearances with Cincy last season, his lone year with the club.

“We want to thank Saad for everything he did both on and off the pitch as an FC Cincinnati player,” Nijkamp said. “These types of decisions are never easy, but it is, unfortunately, part of this business. We wish Saad all the best in the next chapter of his career.”

Bobby Wood leaves Hamburg early ahead of Real Salt Lake move

Atlanta United not looking past shorthanded Alajuelense in CCL second leg
Projected lineups for Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 - April 13
MLS Commissioner Don Garber provides expansion update on club No. 30
Portland Timbers wary of CD Marathon threat: "We can't be complacent"
Power Rankings: See where your team lands before the 2021 MLS season
