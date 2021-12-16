FC Cincinnati sign former Atlanta United goalkeeper Alec Kann

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

FC Cincinnati have signed goalkeeper Alec Kann as a free agent through the 2023 season, with a club option for 2024, the Orange & Blue announced Thursday.

Kann joins Cincinnati from Atlanta United, where he's spent the last five seasons backing up Brad Guzan. The 31-year-old was considered among the top No. 2 backstops in the league, showcasing strong form across five starts while filling in for Guzan in 2021. He also started Atlanta's first 18 games during their inaugural MLS season of 2017, manning four clean sheets.

It marks the first big roster move from new general manager Chris Albright, who joined Cincinnati from the Philadelphia Union in October.