FC Cincinnati sign former Atlanta United goalkeeper Alec Kann

FC Cincinnati have signed goalkeeper Alec Kann as a free agent through the 2023 season, with a club option for 2024, the Orange & Blue announced Thursday.
Kann joins Cincinnati from Atlanta United, where he's spent the last five seasons backing up Brad Guzan. The 31-year-old was considered among the top No. 2 backstops in the league, showcasing strong form across five starts while filling in for Guzan in 2021. He also started Atlanta's first 18 games during their inaugural MLS season of 2017, manning four clean sheets.
It marks the first big roster move from new general manager Chris Albright, who joined Cincinnati from the Philadelphia Union in October.
“Adding talent to the goalkeeper position was a priority for us this offseason,” Alright said in Thursday's release. “Alec is an experienced and athletic goalkeeper who understands what winning looks like in this league, and he’s a valuable addition to FC Cincinnati.”
Cincinnati will hope Kann can provide some stability at the back for a defensive unit that's struggled during the club's first three seasons in MLS. Cincinnati conceded a league-high 74 goals in 2021.
Kann has 32 MLS appearances after starting his career with Chicago Fire FC, where he played from 2013-15. He spent 2016 with Sporting Kansas City, where he made seven appearances before joining Atlanta via the Expansion Draft.