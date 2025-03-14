FC Cincinnati sign defender Brad Smith

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
FC Cincinnati have signed defender Brad Smith, the club announced Friday.
The 30-year-old Australian international is signed through 2025 with an option for 2026, joining Cincinnati after Houston Dynamo FC declined his contract option at the end of last season.
“We’d like to welcome Brad and his family to Cincinnati,” said general manager Chris Albright. “He’s a proven winner in our league and he brings years of MLS experience to FCC. His versatile skillset, character and personality will be a valuable addition to our group.”
Smith is a veteran left back with six MLS seasons under his belt, starting in 2018 on loan with Seattle Sounders FC. Across three MLS clubs, he has recorded 6g/16a in 117 regular-season appearances and helped Seattle win MLS Cup 2019.
“I’m happy to join FC Cincinnati, and I’m grateful to the team and staff for the opportunity,” said Smith. “From the moment I arrived, it’s clearly a great group with big goals for this year, and I’m excited to be a part of it. I can’t wait to play at TQL Stadium and meet the fans for the first time.”
The Liverpool academy product offers Cincinnati another left back option alongside Lukas Engel, who's on loan from EFL Championship side Middlesbrough.
