FC Cincinnati sign defender Brad Smith

Smith is a veteran left back with six MLS seasons under his belt, starting in 2018 on loan with Seattle Sounders FC . Across three MLS clubs, he has recorded 6g/16a in 117 regular-season appearances and helped Seattle win MLS Cup 2019.

“I’m happy to join FC Cincinnati, and I’m grateful to the team and staff for the opportunity,” said Smith. “From the moment I arrived, it’s clearly a great group with big goals for this year, and I’m excited to be a part of it. I can’t wait to play at TQL Stadium and meet the fans for the first time.”