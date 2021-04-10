FC Cincinnati's Fiddle, D.C. United's KingCJO make US eNational Team

The pair will now form the two-player squad which will represent the United States during qualification for the FIFAe Nations Cup 2021 and other eNational Team events during the year.

Both players are among the more accomplished competitors currently on the eMLS circuit, with Fiddle winning the eMLS League Series One and League Series Two titles last year, while KingCJO went all the way to the final of this year's League Series Two before falling to eventual champion Didychrislito of NYCFC.