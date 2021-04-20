Jerseys

FC Cincinnati partner with local Black-owned businesses on limited-edition gear for fans

FC Cincinnati and Major League Soccer have partnered with three local Black-owned businesses, Originalitees, BlaCk Owned and GO(O)D Co. Apparel, to sell apparel and accessories for fans.

This partnership is part of FC Cincinnati’s One Club, One Community, One Goal platform, which was founded last August to advance the organization’s commitment to addressing racial disparities and social injustices through action.

OGBO_Day1_owners

Above (left to right): Means Cameron owner of BlaCkOWned, Khisha Asubuhi owner of Originalitees, Donny Harper owner of GO(O)D Co. Apparel

Originalitees
Founded by Khisha Asubuh
OGBO_Day1_Twitter 2_1920x1080px

Originalitees was founded by West End resident Khisha Asubuhi in 2009. She created Originalitees with the idea to give people a sense of pride about where they are from and the things that they love and believe in. The Columbus, Ohio, native played college basketball for Cincinnati State and Indiana University during a four-year collegiate career. Following her playing days, Asubuhi came to Cincinnati in 2003 when she accepted a position with Cincinnati State as a women’s basketball coach.

In addition to Originalitees, Asubuhi works in the marketing department for the United States Postal Service. In her free time, Asubuhi likes to spend time with friends and family. For more information on Originalitees, visit originalitees.com or Instagram: @Originalitees

BlaCkOWned™️
Founded by Means Cameron

OGBO_Day1_Twitter 4_1920x1080px

BlaCkOWned was founded by Means Cameron in 2011. Cameron created the brand as an opportunity to merge his two passions – Fashion and Black Culture. Prior to BlaCkOWned™️, Cameron started a clothing brand while in high school called “Eddie Vaughn” which represented his first experience in manufacturing and selling clothing.

He is a Cincinnati native who was born in the West End and currently resides in Downtown Cincinnati. Away from work, Cameron enjoys spending time with his children Cruz, 3, and Navy, 1. For more information on BlaCkOWned, visit blackowned19xx.com or Instagram: @imblackowned

OGBO_Day1_Twitter 3_1920x1080px

GO(O)D Co. Apparel was founded by Donny Harper in 2014. Harper created GO(O)D Co. Apparel with three specific focuses – a brand that everyone could relate to, a brand that supports a positive message and a brand that allows an expression of individuality. Prior to founding the company, Harper worked in retail for other national brands.

A resident of Mount Airy, Harper is also a successful Christian hop hop artist. His passion for entrepreneurship is fueled by his family – his wife Ciara and children Jasmin, Caelyn, Devin and Micah. For more information on GO(O)D Co. Apparel, visit https://goodcoapparel.com/ or Instagram: @goodcoapparel

FC Cincinnati Jerseys Soccer For All

