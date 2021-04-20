FC Cincinnati partner with local Black-owned businesses on limited-edition gear for fans

Originalitees was founded by West End resident Khisha Asubuhi in 2009. She created Originalitees with the idea to give people a sense of pride about where they are from and the things that they love and believe in. The Columbus, Ohio, native played college basketball for Cincinnati State and Indiana University during a four-year collegiate career. Following her playing days, Asubuhi came to Cincinnati in 2003 when she accepted a position with Cincinnati State as a women’s basketball coach.