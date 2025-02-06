FC Cincinnati loan Álvaro Barreal to Brazil's Santos

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan
FC Cincinnati have loaned defender Álvaro Barreal to Brazilian Serie A side Santos FC, the club announced Thursday.
The deal runs through December 2025; Santos have a purchase obligation if certain performance metrics are met. Additionally, Cincy have signed Barreal to a contract extension through 2026.
Barreal spent last season on loan in Brazil with top-flight side Cruzeiro, producing 2g/4a in 42 games across all competitions.
Acquired by Cincy in September 2020 from boyhood club Vélez Sarsfield, Barreal has 19g/29a in 121 appearances with the Orange & Blue. He was named an MLS All-Star and nominated for the FIFA Púskas Award during the club's 2023 Supporters' Shield-winning campaign.
Cincy's 2025 MLS season kicks off on Feb. 22 vs. the New York Red Bulls (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). They'll also play in the Concacaf Champions Cup, visiting Honduran side FC Motagua in their Round One series opener on Feb. 19.
