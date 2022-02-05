Ex-New England Revolution star Lee Nguyen retires

Lee Nguyen, whose MLS career included over 250 regular-season games, has officially retired and become an assistant coach with the NWSL’s Washington Spirit, it was announced Friday.
Nguyen, 35, memorably led the New England Revolution to MLS Cup 2014 and was an MVP finalist that year after posting 18 goals and five assists across 32 regular-season games. That success reignited his US men’s national team career, with the midfielder ultimately earning nine caps from 2007-16.
He shared a heartfelt note on social media upon retiring, while former teammates – including Clint Dempsey and Charlie Davies – gathered virtually for a congratulatory video.
“It’s been a hell of a ride, and I can leave saying I gave it my all,” Nguyen wrote. “In saying so, I cannot stay still for long, but I’m looking forward to focusing my time and energy on my next chapter.”
Nguyen’s MLS career also included time with LAFC and Inter Miami CF, leaving him with 55 goals and 59 assists across 256 regular-season contests. He was originally waived by Vancouver Whitecaps FC in 2012, then picked up by New England, where he thrived under ex-head coach Jay Heaps. Current Revs head coach Bruce Arena traded for Nguyen late in 2020, giving him one last run at Gillette Stadium.
Aside from his MLS exploits, Nguyen competed overseas for PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) and Randers (Denmark), as well as various Vietnamese sides.
He joined the Spirit as an assistant coach last year, helping spark their remarkable turnaround and NWSL title.