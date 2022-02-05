Ex-New England Revolution star Lee Nguyen retires

Lee Nguyen, whose MLS career included over 250 regular-season games, has officially retired and become an assistant coach with the NWSL’s Washington Spirit, it was announced Friday.

Nguyen, 35, memorably led the New England Revolution to MLS Cup 2014 and was an MVP finalist that year after posting 18 goals and five assists across 32 regular-season games. That success reignited his US men’s national team career, with the midfielder ultimately earning nine caps from 2007-16.

He shared a heartfelt note on social media upon retiring, while former teammates – including Clint Dempsey and Charlie Davies – gathered virtually for a congratulatory video.