Establishing a culture: Bob Bradley’s vision for Toronto FC dominance

Hire a new coach with an ambitious possession-centric philosophy. Promote a flock of wet-behind-the-ears academy kids and struggle mightily in the first half of the season. Then pivot dramatically in midsummer upon the arrival of a clutch of elite Serie A veterans – one of the priciest talent infusions in MLS history – and mount a dramatic late dash up the table and into the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, where just about anything can happen.

“By the time I had any talks at all with Toronto and [club president] Bill [Manning], it was pretty far along that Lorenzo was coming, and also that there was a good chance that [Domenico] Criscito would come as well. And we knew that in the first half of the year, there was going to be opportunities for young players, and try to establish some starting points on how we wanted to play, so that when others got there this summer, we could try to just continue and work that all in.”

“It's been a unique season in the sense that changes that occurred before the season were a starting point, but there was also an understanding that there would be additions and changes in the summer, both international window and trade window,” Bradley told MLSsoccer.com in an in-depth conversation this week.

And while it’s far from certain Lorenzo Insigne & Co. will pull it off – after Wednesday night's 2-2 home draw with New England , TFC sit three points below the Eastern Conference playoff line with nine games remaining – head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley has embraced the challenge.

As far as plotlines go, you could rank Toronto FC ’s plan for 2022 right up there with iconic Hollywood capers like “Heat” or “Midnight Run.”

“But everybody knows that when you add experienced top players, and they’re good guys, and they come with the right mentality, that’s positive for the group, that raises the level of training. So yeah, those things just make everybody better.”

“We sold some younger players halfway through the year, so it’s almost like we had one team in the first half and then the second half was a completely different team. I think the ones that were there the whole year, the way we trained, the ideas in terms of how we wanted to play, there was consistency on that end, for sure. And that’s been the case this year,” he added.

“The nature of a smaller club like Stabaek, in that [2014] season, the team was back in the top league and there were a lot of people in Norway that said it was going to be difficult for Stabaek to stay up,” Bradley recalled of the first of his three managerial stints on the Old Continent.

As unconventional as TFC’s situation may be, it’s a tribute to Bradley’s ample resume that he’s already lived a comparable one. He harks back to his time in charge of Stabaek, the Norwegian side he led from relegation pick to UEFA Europa League qualifier in two seasons, in the process drawing the attention of bigger, richer European clubs to his players.

“These are guys that immediately make the group better. They’re good guys; a lot of the players already knew Mark and Richie really well,” said Bradley. “Our football is getting better, the mentality of the group is positive. Everybody knows that the margin is tight right now, but there’s a sense that if you can be a really good team at the end of the season, it provides you really good opportunities to see how far you can go with this thing.”

Those “others” have been quite a talent injection indeed: Insigne (reportedly on the largest salary in MLS history), Criscito, Federico Bernardeschi , Mark-Anthony Kaye , Richie Laryea , all impact starters, all racing the clock to spearhead the revival.

Establishing a culture

The sort of midseason adaptation TFC are betting on can be a fiendishly difficult process. The scale of Insigne and Bernardeschi’s stardom imposed additional layers like marketing and promotion, and both landed in Canada fresh off full Serie A seasons and Italian national team duty, all of which complicated Bradley’s task of integrating them with the group.

“The starting point is just getting them on the field. You can't push them too hard, because they're in preseason,” he explained. “But you have to start to establish, let other guys see, like when they play, how do they play? What is it that they like to do? When they have the ball, what are they looking for?

“And then for them, you have to establish some of the ideas that we've tried to put in place, some sense of positional play, some sense of what happens when we lose the ball, what are we trying to do? But those things are easy. You know, these guys have been around. They're experienced, they understand the game. When you get training going, if training is put together in a good way, a lot of those things start to happen.”

Bradley’s move to Toronto also reunited him with his son Michael, TFC’s captain and a building block of their climb from perennial MLS underachievers to all-conquering treble winners in 2017. Michael has been a linchpin in the Reds’ locker room this summer, putting the Italian skills he picked up in his time at Chievo and AS Roma to good use to help their Serie A reinforcements settle in.

“Fede’s English is pretty good, Lorenzo's is improving but at the moment not great, and then Criscito’s English is good. But Michael takes a big role, his Italian is very good,” said Bradley. “And look, within any team, when you are on the field, you develop an understanding quickly of what you're trying to achieve. You obviously use video in different ways in meetings, to help guys see pictures, whether that's a team video or individual-type video.