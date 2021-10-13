Eight MLS academy products starting strong in the 2021-22 European season

From an individual standpoint, the Sporting KC transplant has been quite solid in his first six Serie A matches (which were six consecutive starts to be exact). More importantly to early relegation bait Venezia is that the team just runs so much better with Busio in central park. The 19-year-old is learning on the job and having fun with it. Just before the break, he bagged a last-gasp equalizer at Cagliari, a team they could well be battling for survival down the line.